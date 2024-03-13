New Taycan Turbo GT is the fastest electric Porsche yet

Porsche has revealed its most potent electric Taycan yet. Called the Turbo GT and available with an optional Weissach track pack for even more performance, the EV produces almost 1,100 horsepower and accelerates to 62 mph in 2.2 seconds.

We all knew a more potent version of the new Taycan was on the way, having seen photos of a track-focused Porsche EV testing at the Nurburgring.

And speaking of the iconic German race circuit, Porsche says a pre-production version of the Taycan Turbo GT now holds the official record for the fastest lap time by a series-production electric car – and it also holds the record for the fastest lap by a four-door car with any type of powertrain. The electric car lapped the German track in 7:55.26, which is some 26 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo S.

Porsche also says the Turbo GT with Weissach pack now holds the electric production car at the Laguna Seca racetrack in California, with a time of 1:27.87. Take that, Tesla.

Both the Taycan Turbo GT and Turbo GT with Weissach pack produce 1,108 PS (1,093 horsepower) and both feature the use of lightweight materials and improved aerodynamics over the rest of the Taycan lineup. The new models also benefit from a more powerful and efficient pulse inverter that, Porsche says, uses silicon carbide as the semiconductor material in the motor on the rear axle.

The result is more power and more torque than any other model of Taycan. Maximum performance is unlocked by enabling Attack Mode with a button on the steering wheel; this provides a short 120 kW (161 horsepower) boost of power and deploys the full 815 kW for a few seconds.

Due to be delivered from the spring, both versions of the Taycan Turbo GT produce up to 1,340 Nm (988 ft-lbs) of torque and the range is up to 345 miles according to WLTP measurements.

The use of carbon fibre for some components has saved 75 kg over the Taycan Turbo S. Carbon is used for the B-pillars, the upper shells on the door mirror and the side skirt inlays, Porsche says. The cars also feature lightweight full bucket seats and the electric soft-close function of the tailgate has been removed. Two kilograms is also saved by a set of ceramic composite brakes that are lighter than standard – and you’ll be able to spot these because of their brake callipers, which are painted ‘Victory Gold’.

Also new for the Turbo GT is a front spoiler with aero-blades ahead of the front wheels, and an adaptive rear spoiler with an aerodynamic ‘tear-off’ edge that features a Gurney flap finished in high-gloss carbon.

If all that isn’t quite enough, you can upgrade your Turbo GT with the optional Weissach pack. This has the same power output as the regular Turbo GT, but with additional aerodynamic features and further lightweighting – namely, the removal of the rear seats, turning the Taycan into that most unusual of cars; a four-door saloon with only two seats.

The rear seats are replaced by a carbon-clad storage compartment (presumably for your helmet and racing boots), while the analogue dashboard clock is absent, and so too are the floor mats of the cabin and boot. There’s also less insulation and the car has one charge port instead of two, which is housed behind a cover that is opened manually instead of electronically, saving further weight. Special glass also reduces weight, and so too does a sound system lacking rear speakers. All of this adds up to a 70 kg saving, on top of the 75 kg already saved by the regular Turbo GT.

This weight-saving cuts the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time from 2.3 for the Turbo GT to 2.2 seconds with the Weissach pack– the Turbo S manages the sprint in 2.4 seconds – and the top speed is increased from 180 mph in the Turbo GT to 190 mph with the Weissach pack. The 0-124 mph (200 km/h) time is even more impressive, falling to 6.6 seconds in the Turbo GT and 6.4 seconds with the Weissach pack. The latter is 1.3 seconds quicker than the Turbo S.

There’s also a new front diffuser with the Weissach pack and, in a first for the Taycan, a fixed rear wing made from carbon. Total downforce is a claimed 220 kg, but Porsche doesn’t say what speed is required to achieve that figure.

Prices start at £186,300 for the Taycan Turbo GT and both versions are available to order now.