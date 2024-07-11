New Sony ZV-E10 II is perfect for content creators and cinematographers

Quick Summary Sony has just unveiled its latest camera. Dubbed the ZV-E10 II, this is a dreamy APS-C camera for video lovers and content creators.

If you're looking to buy one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, you likely fall into one of two camps. Generally, you're either a shot snapping photography lover, or you value crafting creative cinematography.

If you fall into the latter camp, the news Sony ZV-E10 II will likely be right up your street. Following on from the impressive ZV-E10, the second generation takes the popular format and pushes it slightly further.

You'll find an upgraded 26MP sensor inside. That's the Exmor R CMOS senor, and should offer a decent level of resolution for your filming. That's paired with the Bionz XR processor, too, which should offer speedy performance across the board.

Autofocus performance has also been upgraded here. You'll find a 759-point phase detection autofocus system here, with real-time eye-tracking focus for human, animal and bird eyes.

You'll also get an ISO range from 100 up to 32,000, which should help to find the perfect balance of sensitivity and low noise. That pairs up with 5.6k oversampled footage, which pushes more information into your 4k 60fps output.

The Active Mode offers electronic image stabilisation, and uses a gyroscope to accurately measure and compensate for camera shake. That results in effective stabilisation, even when shooting in 4k.

You'll even get an upgraded battery in here, with a larger capacity for longer shooting. The NP-FZ100 cell offers continuous movie recording for over three hours from a single charge.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, how much does all of this cost? The body alone retails for £950, or you'll find a deal with the 16-50mm kit lens for £1,050. That is a significant chunk of change more than the previous generation.

It certainly seems justified, though, given the volume of improvements on offer. If you're interested in creating high quality video footage, the suite of additional features should make this a really useful upgrade.