New Razer Blade 16 will sport "world's first" 16-inch 240Hz OLED

Razer’s getting ahead of the game (albeit not by much), by giving a little preview of its headline news from CES 2024 .

Unsurprisingly, given the focus of the show, we’re getting new versions of its much-loved Blade laptops, in the form of a new Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18.

Most of the early focus is likely to land on that 16-inch model since Razer is already drawing plenty of attention to a technical milestone that it offers up - the world’s first 16-inch 240Hz OLED display.

That ticks three desirable boxes all at once, offering up the deep blacks and inkiness of an OLED panel along with the ridiculously fast frame rate ceiling of a 240Hz refresh rate - all at the 16-inch display size that is so popular in gaming laptops.

It’ll also boast a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, so you can expect some truly wild performance in-game, although we don’t yet know exactly what the laptop’s internal specs are going to look like (after all, Razer has to save something for the actual showfloor).

If that display tech all sounds mighty impressive, Razer has spilled the beans to explain that it was all developed in partnership with Samsung. That most likely means that Samsung developed and supplied it, while Razer cooed appreciatively, mind you.

The Razer Blade 18 isn’t getting ignored, though, and also takes a step forward with a new 4K display that will run at 165Hz, which might not match the smaller model but is still more frames than many of us are used to getting from modern games.

From the slightly grainy preview image that accompanies this announcement, we can also see that the laptops are going to continue the long-standing trend of being among the sleekest and most attractive gaming machines out there.

Razer says they’ll have up to 89 per cent screen-to-body ratios, for a really minimal amount of bezel around each display, and will also both run at a 16:10 aspect ratio.

We’ll find out much more about both Razer Blade models when CES 2024 kicks off in a few days, of course, so stick with us to find out all the confirmed details from the show.