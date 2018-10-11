New quadruple-camera Samsung Galaxy A9 is designed for Instagram fans

Samsung has announced its new Galaxy A9 handset, which includes a quadruple camera system capable of almost every smartphone photography trick in the book. The new Galaxy will be aimed squarely at the "Instagram generation" when it goes on-sale in mid-November for £549 (roughly $720), Samsung says.

Aside from the eye-catching camera set-up, the new phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, contactless mobile payment capabilities, and expandable storage of up to 512GB – all features common to high-end smartphones.

But let's be honest, the Galaxy A9 is all about that quadruple camera.

The primary camera is a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture that handles most of point-and-shoot needs. Below that, there's a depth-sensing 5-megapixel lens designed to gather all the depth information needed to add an artificial bokeh blur to the background in Samsung's adjustable Live Focus feature.

Next up, there's an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that should improve the quality of your zoomed photographs, similar to the 2x optical zoom found on the iPhone Xs. Finally, the last camera in the set-up packs an ultra-wide 10-megapixel sensor that provides a 120-degree field of view and should let you capture tall landmarks and big group shots without too much hassle.

And that's not where the cameras end, since there is a 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 for all selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy A9's quadruple camera system is capable of almost every smartphone photography trick in the book

Speaking about the camera system during the Galaxy A9 launch event, Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said: "Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development we're introducing next-generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting-edge innovation.

"We're excited to deliver on this promise and debut world-leading smartphone camera technology with the Galaxy A9."

Samsung says the quadruple camera results in better low-light shots, zoomed photos, and Live Focus bokeh-style portraits

The Galaxy A9 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen that Samsung is branding an "Immersive Display", which as far as we can tell is marketing term to differentiate between the dual-curved "Infinity Display" technology found on the flagship Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

Measuring 162.5 x 77 x 7.8mm, the Galaxy A9 is actually slightly taller and wider than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which has a fractionally bigger 6.4-inch display.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy A9 ships is powered by a Snapdragon 660, coupled with a generous 6GB of RAM. There's also 128GB of in-built storage and a sizeable 3,800mAh battery, which Samsung claims is more than enough to keep the handset running throughout the day.