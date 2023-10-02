New Netflix thriller from Sam Esmail looks to blow Mr Robot out of the water

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mr Robot may have had a few low spots along the way, not least in the third season, but it is still one of the best TV series of the last decade. Now its creator is back, with another cyberattack thriller, and he's managed to put together an incredible cast.

Leave the World Behind does differ from Mr Robot in a few significant ways. For starters, Esmail didn't create it – its based on a novel by Rumaan Alam. It's also a movie rather than TV series and, instead of Amazon Prime Video (which had the rights to Esmail's award-winning show outside of the US), Netflix is footing the bill this time.

It will also have a limited cinematic run, starting in theatres on 22 November before being made available on Netflix from 8 December.

The streaming service has released a teaser trailer for the film and we have to say that we're already hooked.

The movie stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as the parents of a family whose holiday is interrupted by a couple of strangers, played by Mahershala Ali and Myha’la. It soon transpires that there is a spate of cyberattacks across the US, and everyone is in danger.

Kevin Bacon is also in the film in a currently unknown part (unless you've already read the book, that is). And, let's not forget that, while he may not have created the plot from scratch, there are bound to be plenty of twists, turns and Esmail-isms throughout. Even the trailer looks a little Mr Robot-esque in places.

The murder mystery is directed by Grant Singer, who is better known for his music videos for likes of The Weeknd and Taylor Swift.