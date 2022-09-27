New Netflix show Echoes racks up 1.2 billion minutes viewed despite 24% rating

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Filed under 'we're not sure if this is good or bad for Netflix' news, comes official confirmation that the world's number one most streamed TV show is Echoes.

That's because Echoes, which can be watched in its entirety right now on Netflix, has racked up 1.12 billion minutes viewed according to the latest official Nielsen ratings (opens in new tab).

That 1.12 billion minutes viewed means that Echoes has posted higher numbers than Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Sandman and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the same period, taking the number one position globally.

What's even more interesting, though, is that Echoes has taken top spot despite terrible review scores from critics, with the show currently rated as rotten on the movies and TV review site Rotten Tomatoes with a paltry 24% critic score (opens in new tab).

Indeed, critics have not been kind at all to Echoes. Dustin Rowles of Pajiba, for example, states that:

"Netflix has made a mint on mystery series full of flat, uninteresting characters that are driven purely by plot and mid-tier actors who provide the sheen of prestige... Echoes, starring Michelle Monaghan, is the latest of these, and boy is it bad."

While Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com says:

"The potential of Echoes starts to drain before the premiere is even over as it gets goofier and goofier in a way that’s not entertaining but frustrating."

In addition, Adrian Horton of the Guardian says Echoes, "commits one of the true sins of peak TV, which is to be boring", and Dan Fienberg of the Hollywood Reporter says it is "trashy, twisted fun for a few episodes and then boring and over-explained."

So why is Echoes so popular, then?

A bit of sleuthing reveals that not all critic reviews are bad for Echoes, though.

Caroline Framke of Variety describes the show like this:

"It’s twisty, but repetitive, making sure every plot point gets several scenes to marinate. All the while, Michelle Monaghan throws herself into the challenge of portraying twins with the delirious freedom that the show’s hyperbolic framework allows."

While Laruen Piester of TheWrap concludes that:

"Starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before."

Clearly, then, there seems to be a case that a lot of critics could have straight got it bang wrong on this one.

Then there's the fact that Echoes is a "limited series", with just 7 episodes in its season. My personal take is that this is an attractive element to Echoes, as too many new TV shows today seem commissioned on 10-episode deals that see the quality plunge in filler episodes. Long series like this are big time commitments, too, so I personally like the sound of a TV show that tells its story in a shorter time frame.

Whether or not Echoes' limited series nature played into it being watched more is unclear, but it seems possible to me.

And, interestingly, could short limited series like this (I am also thinking of Obi-Wan on Disney+) become more of the norm for streaming services going forward? It would sure help keep initial series' costs down and, also, play into the 'completion' figure metric that the industry is so beholden to right now.

Watch Echoes right now on Netflix (opens in new tab).