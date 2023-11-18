New Netflix animated series nets perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

We've come a long way since 2010, but in all of that time, we've not had any more Scott Pilgrim (aside from a game). Shame on you all. The Edgar Wright movie was one of the most original, funny and ingenious flicks in years. Luckily, Netflix has somehow decided that we're worthy of a new instalment in the franchise.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a brand new animated take on the character that launched on Netflix on November 17th. Remarkably, and a testament to the original's quality, the entire cast of the movie (and Edgar Wright as producer) has returned for the series.

That's right Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza and many more are all back. The story is very familiar, but also completely different, exploring a completely alternate timeline. Originally this was a a traditional love story. Boy meets girl, girl reveals she has seven evil exes, boy defeats them all in one-to-one combat. But now, it's something more.

While the film is undoubtedly awesome, its 112-minute run time and plethora of characters can often leave us wanting more development, particularly of the brilliant Ramona and the esoteric exes. Luckily as a series, Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off has a lot more time to develop these characters and flesh them out properly. More Chris Evans is never a bad thing, right?

In fact, it seems like everyone is delighted to have Scott back in the public sphere. As of the time of writing, the series has a perfect 100% score with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. That's no mean feat.

If you're into your animation then Netflix also recently added another animated show with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that's definitely worth a wat.