New iPad Pro models could be thinner when they arrive next month

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to launch next month, March 2024, and a new report says that this time around thin is in: the Pros are going to be thinner than the current generation, most likely due to the long-anticipated move to OLED displays. OLEDs aren't as thick as LCDs, and Apple does love to make a thin device – although the downside of that is that existing cases and other accessories may not fit.

According to 9to5Mac's sources, we'll see three new iPads as soon as next month: the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air, and new versions of both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Here's what to expect.

How big will the new iPad Air and 2024 iPad Pros be?

According to the report, the new iPad Air will have a 12.9-inch display and dimensions of 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.0mm. That's almost identical to the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is the same width and height but very slightly thicker at 6.4mm.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro will change slightly in all three dimensions: its largest edge is up from 280.6mm to 281.5mm, it's marginally wider at 215.5mm compared to 214.9mm, and it's significantly thinner at 5.0mm compared to the current 6.4mm.

The 2024 11-inch iPad Pro will be thinner than the current model too, at 5.1mm compared to 5.9mm. Its height and width are changing from 247.6mm x 178.5mm to 249.7mm x 177.5mm.

We don't know the weights yet but the new iPad Pros are likely to be lighter than the current ones, which is no bad thing: my Pro's a pretty hefty tablet to lug around.

In addition to OLED displays in the Pro we're expecting a move to the M3 processor, and possibly more storage options too. Apple is also reportedly working on new accessories for the new iPad Pro, most likely a new version of its Magic Keyboard. As for the new Air, it's possible that i'll be moving from the M1 to the M2; an M3 is possible but less likely as it would bring the Air's spec closer to the considerably more expensive Pro models.