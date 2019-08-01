New Huawei Mate X foldable phone shown off… by Huawei CEO Richard Yu!

Talk about serendipity! All-round top bloke Richard Yu, who is CEO of Huawei's consumer division, ended up sat next to Chinese journalist Li Wei at the airport a few days ago and was more than happy to present her with an early glimpse at the mobile device he was using at the time.

The mobile device in question? A brand-new iteration of the much-wanted Huawei Mate X foldable phone. Check out the images below to see what Li Wei saw:

New Huawei Mate X image gallery Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Li Wei/Weibo) New Huawei Mate X image gallery Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Li Wei/Weibo) New Huawei Mate X image gallery Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Li Wei/Weibo) New Huawei Mate X image gallery Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Li Wei/Weibo) New Huawei Mate X image gallery Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Li Wei/Weibo) New Huawei Mate X image gallery Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Li Wei/Weibo)

After having analysed the images, this new Huawei Mate X seems to come with an all-new carbon fibre effect incorporated into its design, a larger button to detach the folding screen, and a fourth camera sensor, which we're guessing is a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for accurately mapping 3D environment depth in images.

In addition, it appears as if the Falcon Wing hinge mechanism and the side-mounted hand grip, are now reinforced on the exterior. Whether or not the mechanism has been altered internally is unclear from the images, though.

Looking at the screen in particularly, it appears to be free from any creasing or rumpling, while the finish looks even more glass-like (although the images aren't terribly clear), so hopefully we can expect this tweaked, second generation device to look and feel even better than the original that T3 reported on back at MWC 2019.

The Huawei Mate X was originally supposed to launch earlier this year, but after the Samsung Galaxy Fold ran into issues and got delayed indefinitely, Huawei also decided to take its foot of the release date gas with the Mate X, too.

Both devices now seem ready for round two, with the new Galaxy Fold recently confirmed for a September 2019 release, and the new Huawei Mate X set to follow it in the same month, too.

In terms of hardware spec, about a week and half ago the new Mate X was slated to come with 8-inch OLED folding screen (2,480 x 2,200), a 4,400mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage space. A 5G version of the phone is also believed to be in the works.

Naturally, as we approach the new Huawei Mate X launch in September, T3 will be on the ground bringing you news, reviews and opinion, so be sure to check back in soon. And, in the meantime, why not read T3's interview with the man of the moment himself, Richard Yu?

Via: xdadevelopers

Source: Weibo