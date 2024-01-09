New Asus Zenbook Duo looks set to be the best dual touchscreen laptop yet

If you're a fan of interesting tech, there really is no range better than the Asus ZenBook Duo. The dual screen laptop range has pushed the envelope for those looking for multiple screens in a smaller form factor.

Now, the brand have unveiled the latest model in that range. That showcases a fairly substantial redesign. While the current model utilises a second display which pops up from the lower half of the laptop, that design is far from perfect. It has, for example, a much more cramped keyboard than standard.

The new models goes back to the drawing board, with a design which reimagines the form. A dual touchscreen panel fuses a duo of 14-inch, 120Hz 3k OLED panels, with a 180° hinge for a possible 19.8-inch display.

That's paired up with a Bluetooth keyboard. Users can attach it to the lower panel for a traditional experience, or separate it to utilise both displays at once.

Inside, you'll find the latest Intel processors, powering every task you can throw at these devices. That's paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 ensure seamless connectivity, too.

You won't miss out on I/O, either. A pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports are joined by a full-size USB 3.2 Type A port, a full-size HDMI port and a headphone jack. Retro.

The built-in speakers are Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos certified, too. That should satisfy all but the most discerning of audiophiles.

For me, this is one of the most exciting releases from CES 2024 so far. While the tech itself might warrant that moniker, it's double exciting for me as I used to own an older version of the ZenBook Duo range.

That wasn't especially impressive, but I think this redesign is much better. The whole design is much more tactile, and makes far more sense from a usability perspective. I'm really excited to get hands on with the new model, to get a proper perspective on it.

Pricing starts from £1,699 in the UK, with options for processor and storage boosts likely to push that up further.