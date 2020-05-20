The Asics Metaracer is a Nike Vaporfly and Adidas Adizero Pro contender with space tech and integrated carbon plate

Just recently, Asics has announced three new shoes that, we must admit, look pretty good: the Asics Metaracer road running shoe with a carbon plate for long distances, the Metarise volleyball shoe and the spikeless Metasprint track shoe for elite sprinters. Due to the special circumstances we live in, the Japanese company has decided to introduce the world to the shoes virtually, as in online, through the magical world of VR.

The three new shoes come in a colour scheme dubbed 'Sunrise Red' which – as Asics puts it – "is a symbol of athletes’ hope, passion and dedication and celebrates the city of Tokyo."

The most anticipated shoe of the lot, the Asics Metaracer, has an "improved toe-spring shape that reduces the load on the calf muscle by up to 20 per cent for better energy efficiency." And a less tired calf means fresher legs, even after running longer distances, like a marathon, a very popular distance nowadays. But because it's so popular, the competition among shoe manufacturers is extremely high to create the best running shoes for marathons: just look at the Nike Alphafly, the Brooks Hyperion Elite, the Saucony Endorphin Pro or the Adidas Adizero Pro.

All three new shoes will be available in limited quantities from selected ASICS retail and online stores and specialist run outlets, starting with the Metaracer in Japan from 17 April and followed globally from 26 June. The Metasprint will also launch starting 17 April and the Metarise from 12 June.

As for recommended retail price, the Asics MetaRacer will be selling for £180/€200, the Asics Metasprint for £270/€300 and the Asics Metarise for £180/€200. Considering the interest in long-distance road running shoes with a carbon-plate, we anticipate the Asics Metaracer to sell out basically straight away after the release, so better stay vigilant, people.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Asics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Asics)

Asics Metaracer – goes the distance

The Metaracer is ASICS’s most advanced long-distance racing shoe yet and builds on the foundation laid by shoes like the Asics Metaride and Asics Glideride. It uses an updated version of Guidesole technology with a carbon plate to give runners more stability. On the top, a lightweight but "supportive Engineered Mesh aims to keep the feet cool in hot and humid weather."

The Flytefoam midsole is also lightweight and has a dual-purpose: it tries to make the landing softer and overall running experience more responsive. The outsole has been revamped too: the Asics Grip pattern and the Wet Grip Rubber Sponge is supposed to enhance grip in wet conditions.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Asics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Asics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Asics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Asics)

Asics Metasprint – spikeless track sprint shoes

The most expensive shoe of the newly announced lot, the Asics Metasprint also carries the most unique feature; or the lack thereof. Traditionally, sprinters rely on spikes to gain traction. Not with the Metasprint: Asics replaced the spikes with a honeycomb carbon fibre outsole that "optimises and enhances traction and delivers explosive speed with each stride."

The Asics Metasprint will not be a mass product and will only make elite and competitive runners salivate. With no spikes, athletes – in theory – can transfer additional power with every step and increase speed. Accoring to Asics, "the shoes provide an amazing fit thanks to the STRETCH HL-O™ mesh seamless upper, which is lightweight and feels like a second skin."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Asics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Asics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Asics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Asics)

Asics Metarise – jump 3% higher

Since we are not all that well versed about volleyball shoes, we'll let Asics tell you why you should get excited about the Asics Metarise:

"Combining FLYTEFOAM™ Propel technology in the midsole with the winged midfoot support called RISETRUSS™ technology, the METARISE™ gives attacking players that bit of extra height needed for devastating spikes."

The press release goes on: "the curved heel design supports smooth transition and lift off for the attack. Research at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science has shown that the METARISE™ gives players an extra 3 per cent lift for higher jumps – which for athletes can mean a difference of up to 2 cm in the air."

