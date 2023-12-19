Netflix's upcoming sci-fi drama sees Adam Sandler get serious

I am a big fan of Adam Sandler but even wouldn't describe him as restrained. But that is the word I would use to describe the teaser for Spaceman, his upcoming Netflix movie.

Ok maybe that's a bit harsh. The man may be known for shouty humour but in fairness, he is also an excellent dramatic actor. Anyone who has seen Uncut Gems or The Meyerowitz Stories will know that he's not just a Happy Gilmore type figure.

So what's Spaceman all about? Well, the teaser (below) gives us very little to go on but Netflix has provided its own synopsis.

"Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late."

It certainly sounds like nothing I've ever seen before, and the vibe of the trailer has definitely got me interested. Netflix has confirmed the film is set to hit the streaming service on the 1st of March 2024.

Sandler has been on a roll of late while working with Netflix. 2023 has seen him score critical and commercial success with the likes of Leo and You Are So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah, so hopefully Spaceman can help make it a very unusual hat trick.

If you want to get a grip on the story before then, it is based on a book, Spaceman of Bohemia so check it out, just don't spoil anything for others.

Can't wait until March? Well, it's lucky that there are plenty of great movies on Netflix already, while if you're specifically after science fiction, Apple TV+ seems to be the place to go.