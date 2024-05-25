Netflix trailer for all-new Beverly Hills Cop just dropped – 40 years after the original

It's been a long time coming, but Beverly Hills Cop is back – with the somewhat clunky title Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Yes, really.

We've known the movie was on its way for a little while, but Netflix just pulled the curtain back and gave us a proper look thanks to its first full trailer – and it looks like exactly what you'd hope for.

Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley, back in LA for what looks like the first time in a while, and catching up with an all-new staff at the LAPD.

We're very much in a phase where revivals of classic movie franchises are on the cards, and Netflix seems to be tapping into that in a big way – as evidenced by its Happy Gilmore sequel announcement.

Still, Beverly Hills Cop was an actual series in the first place, so this will be technically the fourth film in its lineup when it arrives on 3 July, in just a shade over a month's time. That trailer indicates it'll be action-packed as well as funny.

The movie isn't just Eddie Murphy having fun alone, though – it also stars Joseph Gordon Levitt as what looks like a slightly younger new partner for Axel to get to grips with, and Kevin Bacon as a new chief of police.

Now, we're not saying that Kevin Bacon tends to end up being the secret bad guy in movies like this, so don't quote us, but we're thinking that's one possible twist on the cards here.

There are also some familiar faces for big fans of the original trilogy of movies, with both Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) making their returns.

So, Netflix wants to be the best streaming service on the market for anyone who wants to see a modern sequel to their favourite retro movie series. If it can stick the landing this time out, who knows how far it can take things?

Perhaps we'll get another Lethal Weapon movie before too long, or a Back to the Future update – anything feels possible when you're talking about a streamer!