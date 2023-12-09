Netflix's big-budget Star Wars rival will launch even sooner this month

Zack Snyder's epic hits Netflix this month

Rebel Moon
(Image credit: Netflix)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Sci-fi at Christmas has a bit of a mixed record. For everyone magical Doctor Who Christmas special, there's a Star Wars Holiday Special which nearly killed off the franchise in the 70's. 

Netflix will be hoping that's not the case with it's upcoming Zak Snyder-helmed blockbuster Rebel Moon. It was originally expected to arrive on one of the best streaming services on the 22nd of December at 8 am GMT (after a brief theatrical run) but now it will arrive at 3 am GMT. This early release is nice for night owls but mainly helpful for the US, where instead of waiting until the stroke of the 22nd of December, audiences can tune in on the evening of the 21st. 

The script is in fact based on a Star Wars movie Snyder had planned but which never came to fruition, and once you hear what it's about you'll see the similarities. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire (to give the movie its full name) follows Kora (Sofia Boutella) a former Imperium (read: Empire) soldier who's settled on a peaceful farming planet. When her old bosses come to the planet, it falls to Kora to assemble a team to defend these humble folk. 

So yes it's very Star Wars (there are even heated laser swords), but that's no bad thing. Especially when the cast features big names like Charlie Hunham and even Anthony Hopkins are on board.

This is no vanity project either, Netflix has bet big on Rebel Moon. The movie has an estimated budget of $ 150 million, which makes it one of Netflix's biggest projects ever. In fact, if you search for "Rebel Moon" on Netflix, you'll already see the second instalment subtitled "The Scargiver" is coming on April 19th 2024.  

As you might expect December is a big month for Netflix. Not only did it see the conclusion of its Squid Game reality show, but also the arrival of a superb Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore-led drama.

Topics
Netflix
CATEGORIES
Streaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸