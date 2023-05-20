Netflix suddenly looks more appealing for Harry Potter fans

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Potterheads, this is not a drill. Netflix has added all eight Harry Potter films, streamable right now. That’s 10 years of films, streamable in one 19-hour and 31-minute session if you’re feeling really brave/foolish.

This is the first time that the entire collection of films has ever been made available on a streaming service, but I have some bad news for witches and wizards in the US. The complete Potter collection is only streaming on UK Netflix . Blame the dark art of distribution rights. American viewers can find the movies on HBO’s streaming platform Max.

If you have been living on Mars for the last twenty five years, the Harry Potter films, based on the books of the same name, follow the adventures of Harry, Hermione and Ron at the magical Hogwarts school for witchcraft and wizardry. The franchise was a global phenomenon and made stars of leads Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Those of us in the UK — the home of Hogwarts after all, can return to our childhoods or even discover the movies for the first time on Netflix right now. Even with its habit of cancelling shows, acquisitions like this are what make Netflix one of the best streaming services .

If you want more Potter still, there is of course plenty of official LEGO . Hogwarts Legacy is a playable nostalgia trip on PS5 and Xbox Series X , and it was also announced that work is set to begin on a Harry Potter TV series with creator JK Rowling on board (for better or worse).

As for my Potter hot take? Prisoner of Azkaban, often lauded as a high point of the series, is not a patch on Chamber of Secrets or Goblet of Fire.