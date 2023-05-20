Netflix suddenly looks more appealing for Harry Potter fans

Harry Potter and the Order of the Netflix

Harry Potter
(Image credit: Warner Bros)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Potterheads, this is not a drill. Netflix has added all eight Harry Potter films, streamable right now. That’s 10 years of films, streamable in one 19-hour and 31-minute session if you’re feeling really brave/foolish. 

This is the first time that the entire collection of films has ever been made available on a streaming service, but I have some bad news for witches and wizards in the US. The complete Potter collection is only streaming on UK Netflix. Blame the dark art of distribution rights. American viewers can find the movies on HBO’s streaming platform Max.

If you have been living on Mars for the last twenty five years, the Harry Potter films, based on the books of the same name, follow the adventures of Harry, Hermione and Ron at the magical Hogwarts school for witchcraft and wizardry. The franchise was a global phenomenon and made stars of leads Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. 

Harry and Hermione

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Those of us in the UK —  the home of Hogwarts after all, can return to our childhoods or even discover the movies for the first time on Netflix right now. Even with its habit of cancelling shows, acquisitions like this are what make Netflix one of the best streaming services.

If you want more Potter still, there is of course plenty of official LEGO. Hogwarts Legacy is a playable nostalgia trip on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it was also announced that work is set to begin on a Harry Potter TV series with creator JK Rowling on board (for better or worse). 

As for my Potter hot take? Prisoner of Azkaban, often lauded as a high point of the series, is not a patch on Chamber of Secrets or Goblet of Fire

Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

