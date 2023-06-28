Netflix kills Netflix Basic plan in one country, are the UK and US next?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has reportedly removed its entry-level paid plan in Canada, leading to fears it might do the same in the UK, US and other countries globally.

The Netflix Basic plan has quietly disappeared in the region. It's the streaming service's first tier plan that enables unrestricted viewing of content without advertising. There's still the newer Basic with Ads plan (called Standard with Adverts elsewhere), but new Canadian subscribers can no longer opt for the cheapest ad-free option.

That means they have to either pay $5.99 per month for ad-supported streaming on Netflix to two devices at a time, but with no downloads, or jump straight up to $16.49 per month for the Standard plan.

At present, the Basic plan is still available elsewhere, including the UK and US for £6.99 and $6.99 respectively.

The Basic plan does include downloads and has an unlimited catalogue, although it only allows users to watch on one device at a time. Both Standard with Ads and Basic stream up to HD content.

The report, which comes from blogTO (via 9to5Mac), claims that Netflix is yet to comment on why it has killed Basic with Ads in Canada, what it will mean to existing customers on that plans, and whether this will also come into force in other countries. However, it is our experience that Netflix trials changes to its service in one or a few regions first, before rolling them out globally.

Will Netflix ditch Basic in other countries?

To be honest, we can see why it could chop the plan universally. If you're looking for cheaper access to Netflix, the Standard with Ads plan is a great alternative. The adverts aren't too intrusive and the vast amount of shows and films that you'd want to see are available.

Having no ability to download content for offline viewing might smart, but at least two people in a household can watch simultaneously - something not available with the Basic plan.

In addition, the Basic plan was devised when Netflix first launched and then extended its offering to other tiers, Standard with Ads wasn't introduced until late last year. It makes sense (for Netflix, at least) to simplify the entry-level offering.

We'll let you know when and if Netflix makes a statement on possible wider plans tier changes.