Netflix is adding this BAFTA-nominated thriller next week

This movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith should be on your watchlist

Last Night in Soho screenshot
(Image credit: Focus Features)
Yasmine Crossland
By Yasmine Crossland
published

September marks the end of the summer months, and with it comes the beginning of cosy nights in with popcorn and a movie. It goes without saying that the best streaming services have plenty of blockbusters to keep us busy. 

Next week, on the 31st of August, Netflix is adding the 2021 psychological thriller Last Night in Soho to its library and I'm definitely adding it to my watchlist. Edgar Wright's 2021 film boasts big names like Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie, and was nominated for two BAFTAs last year. 

Set in London's Soho, the film follows Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) a keen fashion student who struggles to fit in at her university residence and so moves into a bedsit with an elderly lady. As she falls asleep at night, she gets transported to the swinging 60s where she becomes enthralled by confident and glamorous nightclub singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) who as it turns out, once lived in the same house as her. 

Last Night in Soho film poster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eloise starts modelling herself after the mystery woman, watching Sandie's story play out as she falls for her manager Jack (Matt Smith). But soon enough, the seemingly perfect life Eloise watches each night starts to show huge cracks, and apparitions of murder and violence start to come through, sparking her to investigate what happened. 

I won't give any more away but twists and turns in the plot are sure to keep you guessing, the action builds up slowly and the film is riddled with an interesting mixture of thrills, horror and social commentary.

A surprising fact about Last Night in Soho is that Quentin Tarantino actually suggested the title to Wright after hearing a song by Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich called Last Night in Soho, describing it as 'the best title music for a film that’s never been made.'

While it may have only picked up a score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, Amazon UK customers scored it 4.3/5 - and I personally think that it's well worth a watch when it comes to Netflix at the end of the month. 

CATEGORIES
Streaming
Yasmine Crossland
Yasmine Crossland
Freelance Tech Expert

Yasmine is the former Reviews Writer for T3, so she's been knee-deep in the latest tech products for reviewing and curating into the best buying guides since she started in 2019. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her travelling the globe – the perks of being a freelance tech expert – tending to her plants when at home and, but of course, planning her next big trip.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸