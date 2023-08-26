Netflix is adding this BAFTA-nominated thriller next week

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

September marks the end of the summer months, and with it comes the beginning of cosy nights in with popcorn and a movie. It goes without saying that the best streaming services have plenty of blockbusters to keep us busy.

Next week, on the 31st of August, Netflix is adding the 2021 psychological thriller Last Night in Soho to its library and I'm definitely adding it to my watchlist. Edgar Wright's 2021 film boasts big names like Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie, and was nominated for two BAFTAs last year.

Set in London's Soho, the film follows Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) a keen fashion student who struggles to fit in at her university residence and so moves into a bedsit with an elderly lady. As she falls asleep at night, she gets transported to the swinging 60s where she becomes enthralled by confident and glamorous nightclub singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) who as it turns out, once lived in the same house as her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eloise starts modelling herself after the mystery woman, watching Sandie's story play out as she falls for her manager Jack (Matt Smith). But soon enough, the seemingly perfect life Eloise watches each night starts to show huge cracks, and apparitions of murder and violence start to come through, sparking her to investigate what happened.

I won't give any more away but twists and turns in the plot are sure to keep you guessing, the action builds up slowly and the film is riddled with an interesting mixture of thrills, horror and social commentary.

A surprising fact about Last Night in Soho is that Quentin Tarantino actually suggested the title to Wright after hearing a song by Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich called Last Night in Soho, describing it as 'the best title music for a film that’s never been made.'

While it may have only picked up a score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, Amazon UK customers scored it 4.3/5 - and I personally think that it's well worth a watch when it comes to Netflix at the end of the month.