Myzone's new heart-rate tracking sports bra is the best fitness wearable idea I've seen in a while

Sometimes, you come across an idea that's so obvious, you wonder why it took so long for it to hit the market. The Myzone Sports Bra is such an idea: it's a sports bra with integrated clips for Myzone heart rate modules, so you don't have to wear a separate heart rate strap when you work out. What an amazing idea!

The Myzone Sports Bra can accommodate many different Myzone heart rate monitor modules (sold separately), including the Myzone MZ-1, Myzone MZ-3 or Myzone MZ-Switch models.

A little intro to the Myzone system, in case you're unfamiliar with it, as it works a bit differently from other heart rate trackers. Instead of tracking the exact heart rate, Myzone HR straps track Myzone Effort Points (MEPs) for spending time in different heart rate zones during workouts.

The harder you work, the more MEPs you collect. In theory, it makes heart rate training easier since performance is measured against how hard your heart is working, not your fitness level. Read more about MEPs here.

The new Myzone Sports Bra is available from 18 August at Myzone US and Myzone UK for a recommended retail price of $59.99/£49.99. Please find all high-res images here and a link to buy here. The original MZ-Switch press release is attached for your reference.

AUS prices TBC.

(Image credit: MyZone)

Myzone Sports Bra: features

Offering Medium support, the Myzone Sports Bra has integrated training technology, "perfect for those who like to see reliable data after each workout and don’t like wearing a chest strap", as Myzone explains.

Each bra is sweat-wicking, made of 92% polyamide and 8% elastane, which draws moisture away from the body, allowing sweat to dry rapidly, minimising temperature fluctuations and discomfort by removing humidity and keeping your body dry.

The Myzone Sports Bra is really not a complicated concept, but I can imagine it being very successful among athletes who want to exercise in comfort without sacrificing data capture by their fitness wearable.

