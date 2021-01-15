MSI's new gaming laptops, unleashed at CES 2021, are truly god-tier – here's why

CES 2021 is now on and MSI is the latest firm to launch an assault on T3's best gaming laptops guide. It has done that by announcing a series of very powerful new systems, which on paper look like they're going to cause serious problems for the firm's rival gaming laptop makers.

First up is the MSI GS66 Stealth, which is one a new breed of gaming laptops that look professional enough to be used in an office environment. We're big fans of these sort of gaming systems, as they mean you can invest in and use just one laptop, no matter whether it is for work or play.

The MSI GS66 Stealth offers Nvidia's very latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics (up to a beastly RTX 3080), as well as 10th gen Intel Core processors, with the Core i9-10980HK toping the range. The laptop can also be kitted out with a stupidly fast 300Hz refresh rate screen, too.

The MSI GS66 Stealth can be pre-ordered now, starting at $1,799.

The MSI GS66 Stealth. (Image credit: MSI)

Another notable edition to MSI's 2021 gaming laptop range is the limited edition MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, which features the firm's distinctive dragon mascot etched into its lid and colorful LED lighting strips around the chassis. The design and name of the laptop have been inspired by the ancient goddess Tiamat – we told you these systems were god tier!

This system, which is also joined by a non-special edition GE76 and GE66, packs in the same top hardware as the stealth, but sports a different form factor and design. You get the option of RTX 30-series graphics, 10th-gen Intro Core processors and multiple screen spec options, too.

No pricing has yet been announced on the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, but the standard GE76 and GE66 are already available to pre-order, starting at $1,499 and $2,199.

The MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat (Image credit: MSI)

Next up is the new MS1 Stealth 15M, which makes a name for itself as it is one of the very first systems to feature Intel's 11-gen H35-Series mobile processors. It's also noteworthy as it is only 0.63 inches thick, making it one of the thinnest gaming laptops in the world (watch out T3's best lightweight laptops guide!). A new Stealth M1 meanwhile starts at $1,399 and ships in March 2021.

Penultimately, MSI has also refreshed its mid-range gaming laptop choice, too, with its GP Leopard laptops getting access to GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards as well as Intel Core i7 processors. Both the MSI GP66 Leopard and GP76 Leopard hit store shelves in February for $1,799 and $2,299 respectively.



(Image credit: MSI)

And, finally, rounding up MSI's new gaming laptop offering is its new entry level GF65 and GF75 systems, which despite retailing starting at $999 and $1,299, come with GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPUs and 144Hz refresh rate screens – budget bargains.

Here at T3 we think this 2021 line-up from MSI is one its strongest ever, and should really push gaming laptop rivals such as Razer, Asus, Acer and Alienware to the limit over the coming year. Naturally, T3 will be looking to review these top systems as soon as possible, so be sure to check back in for our official take.

