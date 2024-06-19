Mr Jones Watches return with a quirky new watch that is sure to create a buzz

Quick Summary Mr Jones Watches has just unveiled its latest watch. Adding to its permanent collection, The Golden Hour packs in a solid automatic movement.

There has been a trend among the best watches in recent years. Many have dismissed the traditional looking pieces in favour of pieces that are more quirky, and sit outside of the norm.

That exists across the entire breadth of the industry. But for those of us with more modest bank balances, the good folks at Mr Jones Watches are a godsend.

Their entire brand ethos centres around crafting pieces which go against the grain. These watches exist first as pieces of art, with the time telling almost coming as a secondary aspect.

Their latest piece is dubbed The Golden Hour and is likely to bee a hit with users. The dial features a bee in the centre, with flowers and leaves sitting around the outer edge.

Those are both coloured with gilded metallic finished in silver and gold. Accents of red on the flower bed and the sundial indicate the hours and minutes, and actually make this watch easier to tell the time on than many others from the brand.

Designed by British artist, Andy Wilx, The Golden Hour is inspired by the classic children's novel, The Secret Garden. He said, "The formal English garden has always been a source of inspiration. In this design I tried to capture the balance between the geometric and the organic in a landscaped garden."

Inside, you'll find a Sellita SW200 movement powering things. That's a reliable automatic movement – it's a favourite of brands like Christopher Ward, for example – and should keep things ticking over accurately.

That sits inside a large 45mm case. Paired up with a 53mm lug-to-lug measurement – and sitting 13mm thick – it's clear this isn't a watch for the faint hearted. Still, if you've got a larger wrist measurement, it should wear just fine.

The automatic movement in this piece does also contribute to a higher price than other in the brand's range. At £695 or $795, this sits pretty much at the top of the line-up. Still, with these good looks and a reliable automatic movement inside, it's certain to be a hit.