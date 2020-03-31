Morrisons Food Box: everything included in the new essentials package

If you're having trouble getting essentials, whether that's because you're in quarantine, can't get to the shops, or your local shop is struggling with stock levels, Morrisons has released a new Food Box just for you.
They're designed to provide you with everyday essentials, without needing to leave your home, and include a selection of everyday items based on its current availability.
A box contains £30 worth of food and essential household goods, and Morrisons will offer convenient delivery directly to your door for £5.
- Where to buy hand sanitizer
- Where to buy toilet paper
- Beer and wine delivery services: how to get alcohol delivered to your door
- Food delivery services UK: the best places to order food online now
Morrisons currently offer you the choice between a vegetarian box, or a meat-eaters box, unfortunately, there's no vegan option just yet, though.
As we mentioned before, the boxes contain a selection of items based on the shop's current availability of products, so you can't choose what goes into the package, and Morrisons can't specify exactly what you'll receive.
You will, however, receive a variety of different foods in each box. Typically each box should feed two adults for one week.
A typical Vegetarian Box may include:
- Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce
- Milk
- Dairy products such as butter and cheese
- Bread Rice and pasta
- Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions
- Vegetarian proteins
- Essential household items
And here's what a typical Meat-eaters box may include:
- Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce
- Milk
- Dairy products such as butter and cheese
- Bread
- Rice and pasta
- Meat products, such as sausage, bacon and cooked meat
- Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions
- Fresh meat such as chicken or beef
- Essential household items
Due to exceptional demand, Morrison's cannot guarantee the content of boxes and are therefore unable to provide allergen advice, ingredient lists and other product information online at this time, but each box will contain packaged items with individual labels that provide this information.
The supermarket giant asks its customers to read these labels carefully to understand what allergens or ingredients are present in each product.
Like the idea of this box? To get started, create an account by entering your name, email address and a password on Morrison's website.
Then you’ll just need to tell Morrisons which type of box you would like and select a delivery date that suits you (this can even be the next day, if you order before 3pm).
Once your order is placed and paid for, your food box will be delivered, in a contact-free way, by DPD.