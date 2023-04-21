Millions of Volvo drivers just got a great free upgrade to rival Google Maps

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If there's one thing I particularly like about Volvo's cars, such as the XC90 and other modern vehicles, it's the inclusion of the built-in Google smart system. As someone who's always using the best Android phones, it's a great way to integrate when on the road.

And now millions of Volvo drivers have just got a great free upgrade to rival Google Maps, should you prefer to not use the built-in navigation system in the Swedish automaker's latest vehicles.

So what exactly is this free booster? I'm talking about the introduction of Waze, the popular navigation app, which is now available in Volvo's in-car app library (for applicable models with Google built-in).

Whether you're based in the UK, USA or beyond in the Asia-Pacific region (China, South Korea and Vietnam excluded), the application can now be utilised for what many consider to be the best app-based navigation on the planet.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

I'm particularly fond of Waze's real-time routing, which updates quicker than the competition in my view, to help make getting about from A to Z all the easier. And by integrating with Volvo's infotainment system, you'll get a great big view of it on the in-car display - far better than on your phone! - and eye-level driver display.

You don't need to connect your personal phone to take advantage of the system either, it'll function for whoever's driving.

I believe this will also be of benefit to Polestar cars, too, as they utilise the same Google built-in platform. And as someone awaiting delivery of a Polestar 2 the inclusion of Waze is going to be a major free upgrade for me.