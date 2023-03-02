Millions of Anime fans will love this new Sony TV feature

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Now here's an upgrade I didn't expect to be writing about: Sony's 2023 TVs have a new addition that I think millions of Anime fans are going to love.

No, it's not a teaser of Studio Ghibli's latest, it's direct access to Crunchyroll, the Anime streaming service with over 44,000 episodes and feature films, with an all-new physical button on the manufacturer's TV remote.

That puts Crunchyroll on the same level as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix, as you can see in my snap of the new remote that I took when previewing Sony's latest TVs. Believe me, they're impressive bits of kit: the new A95L is insanely bright.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

What I particularly love about this new feature is that it's just 'so Sony', yknow? So against the norm of what other manufacturers are doing, yet so in line with Anime lovers the world over who'll be happy to snag double-quick access to their latest favourites (such as Spy Family (pictured), when that drops in April).

Crunchyroll is a subscription service (opens in new tab), of course, but you can head over to the official site and sign-up for a free two-week trial to see if it's the kind of service that's missing in your life. It'll certainly feel like it's missing if you buy one of Sony's best TVs in 2023 and that hard-wired button doesn't take you anywhere.

I think it's a very fun new addition and a great way to obtain your favourite Anime shows. Crunchyroll is ad-free, high-def, and includes both subbed and dubbed content too, so you needn't have to learn Japanese (although I do encourage you to try). Arigato gozaimasu, Sony!