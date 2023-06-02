Meet the laptop backpack that thinks it's an AirTag

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As much as I love my Apple AirTags, they have one fatal flaw: if a thief finds them in my bag, they can simply throw them away. Targus has clearly been thinking about that, and the new Cypress Hero backpack is the result. It's a 15.6-inch laptop bag that thinks it's an AirTag.

The $149 / £149 Cypress Hero has a built-in location module in a water-resistant section that doesn't immediately scream "electronic location tag!" or offer easy removal. The tag works with Apple's Find My network, just like AirTags do, and the battery will last for roughly a year before it needs replaced.

Targus Hero backpack: is it worth buying?

It's definitely at the more expensive end of the market; many of our best backpacks cost less, although I think this is probably more like some of the best travel backpacks, some of which cost a lot more.

It's a good option for environmentally conscious laptop luggers: the pack is made from certified recycled materials including 26 plastic bottles. Instead of ending up in landfill or upsetting marine life they've been shredded, re-polymerised into plastic chips and then spun into yarn.

Specs-wise you're looking at a respectable 22L capacity with a breathable back panel, adjustable shoulder straps and a luggage pass-through trolley strap that'll prove handy in train stations and airports.

The Cypress Hero backpack is available now from Targus and the usual retailers.