Masterbuilt combines charcoal flavour with gas power for its new smart BBQ

QUICK SUMMARY Masterbuilt has just announced its 2024 barbecue range, including the AutoIgnite Series 545. The new digital charcoal grill and smoker combines the flavour of charcoal with the ease and convenience of gas, and it comes in a surprisingly affordable package.

For this year, Masterbuilt has introduced two new cutting-edge connected barbecues to its best barbecue collection, designed to redefine the outdoor cooking experience. The standout of the new line-up is the Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 which combines the flavour of charcoal with the convenience of gas.

To give it its full name, the Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker has bridged the gap between charcoal and gas cooking, meaning you get the ease, speed and convenience of cooking with gas while getting that authentic charred flavour from charcoal. How the AutoIgnite Series 545 does this is with its QuickStart Auto-Ignition button and its MiniHopper.

For the full taste of charcoal with the AutoIgnite Series 545, all you have to do is press the Auto-Ignition button on the controller to light the firestarter. From there, you set the temperature on the barbecue’s digital control panel, and the electric spark igniter fires up the charcoal, which is held in the internal MiniHopper.

The Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 has a surprisingly compact design, considering its many features and large cooking space. It has a wide 3516 square centimetre cooking space, built-in cast iron searing plates, side shelves and warming racks for delicious cooking results and easy storage.

The digital control panel sits on the side of the Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545, next to the Auto-Ignition button. The controls allow you to set the desired cooking temperature for grilling, searing and smoking and keeps you up-to-date with your foods’ progress.

(Image credit: Masterbuilt)

Speaking of which, the Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 is compatible with the Masterbuilt WiFi app, so you can connect your smartphone to your BBQ to stay connected wherever you are. The app means you can monitor and control your BBQ remotely and make quick changes without having to be too close to the grill.

The main barbecue trend I’ve been seeing this year is smart features and app connectivity. Similar to the Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545, the new 2024 Weber BBQ releases also come with app controls, which brands have been developing so customers can enjoy their barbecue parties without having to miss any of the action standing over a grill.

Alongside the feature packed Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545, Masterbuilt also announced a new addition to its Gravity Series . The Gravity Series XT has an advanced control panel for real-time data and alerts, and a GravityFed hopper that can hold up to 24 hours of fuel.