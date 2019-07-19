MASSIVE Specialized road bike sale: a 'Tour' of the best bike deals at this 'stage'

There is a lot to love about Specialized bicycles and they're not often cheap. That's because they craft their road bikes to perfection and you can tell the difference straight after you start riding one. They aren't just vehicles to take you from point A to point B. With a Specialized bicycle, you will embark on the journey for the journey's sake. With a Specialized bike sale now in top gear, you should get your metaphorical skates on, so you can get a cheap actual road bike deal.

• Shop the Specialized bikes July sale

There's a good range of cheap road bikes for sale. Cheap in a sense that they have been discounted off and definitely not because they are flimsy or poor quality. These bikes represent the highest of qualities. The Specialized Roubaix Sport is at the top of our best road bike list. But, er, that is not in the sale. But never mind, try these instead…

Specialized 2019 Tarmac Comp Was £3150 now £2500 | Save £650

My favourite bike from the list, not only because it's one of the most recent models but also because the paint job on the frame makes the bike stand out from the crowd. Thanks to the FACT 10r carbon frame, it will feel like you are riding on a cloud. Conquering peaks has never been easier, and you will also look swag around town.

Specialized 2018 S-Works Roubaix Dura-Ace DI2 | Was 9,499 | Now £5,999 | Save £3,500

Save the price of a smaller car on the Specialized S-Works Roubaix Dura-Ace DI2. This lightweight yet sturdy road bike is well-suited for the pot-holed British countryside thanks to the Future Shock suspension system. You won't have to carry the weight of the carbon fibre frame either, it being one of the lightest ever made by Specialized. Buy this beast of a road bike for £5,999 today.View Deal

Specialized 2018 Tarmac SL4 | Was £1,500 | Now £1,200 | Save £300

The Tarmac SL4 is the perfect bike for someone trying to dip their toes onto the world of road bikes. The FACT 9r carbon frame is and fork provides just the right amount of stiffness whilst being light as a feather. And the Tarmac SL4 looks pretty rad too. Save 20% off until stocks last!View Deal

Specialized bike sale: click to shop! (Image credit: Specialized)

How about the Specialized 2018 Venge Expert Disc? Its FACT 11r carbon frame is the stiffest and most aerodynamic frame Specialized has ever created. Even when the bike is stationary, it feels like it wants to go, bursting with energy. It is a reasonably-priced pro bicycle that would please amateurs and enthusiasts alike. And while it was £4,300 it's now a piffling £3,000.

Check out all the other bike and frame offers too, from mountain bike deals to electric bike savings there is plenty to choose from. They are all pretty low in stock so there is no time to waste, head over to Specialized today!