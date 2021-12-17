Harrods Boxing Day sale has up to 50% off everything now!

Harrods is an iconic British department store and the Harrods Boxing Day sales are legendary, with people traditionally queuing throughout Christmas night in the hope to be first through the door to grab one of a handful of massively discounted Boxing Day sale deals.

This year, things are different as the Harrods Boxing Day sale has started already, and it's offering up to 50% across the store. In total, there are over 7,500 products in the sale, including fashion, furniture, beauty and more. So if you've ever fancied shopping at the Harrods Boxing Day sale but you're not really keen on travelling to London to queue in the cold, then now is your chance as you don't need to leave your house AND you don't need to wait for Boxing Day.

Shop the Harrods Boxing Day sale: save up to 50%

As well as being brought forward with an early start, the Harrods Boxing Day sale runs through into early 2022, so that means you have around three whole weeks to shop the Harrods sale – so you can get your Christmas shopping done now and treat yourself a little later. Or treat yourself now, we won't judge.

The links below take you straight to the many Harrods Boxing Day sale departments where you can save big on designer brands.

There really are some fantastic discounts on offer from brands including Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Issey Miyake, Paul Smith, Valentino and lots more. So if you want to stock up on designer brands and save up to 50% you do NOT want to miss this sale.

If you need a bit of help choosing, Harrods also has a remote Personal Shopping service to offer you one-to-one advice on gifting inspiration, new arrivals and more. It's completely free to use and you can find out more about the service here.

Harrods Boxing Day opening times

Want to shop at Harrods in person? The store is open, with social distancing measures in place, and face coverings are mandatory. These are the Harrods Boxing Day opening times.

December 26: 11am-8pm

December 27: 11:30am-6pm

December 28 to 31: 11am-7pm

Harrods Boxing Day Sale Top Picks

Burberry Garden Roses Eau de Parfum (100ml): was £190.01, now £95 at Harrods Burberry Garden Roses Eau de Parfum (100ml): was £190.01, now £95 at Harrods

The distinctively feminine Garden Roses eau de parfum from Burberry paints a beautiful portrait of a classic English rose artfully set in the Bloomsbury garden. Exploding with notes of Bulgarian rose oil and a touch of Italian lemon, it later introduces accords of vetiver, oakmoss and wood to further entice your senses.

Valentino Puffer Down Jacket: was £2150, now £1290 at Harrods Valentino Puffer Down Jacket: was £2150, now £1290 at Harrods

This Valentino puffer jacket appeals to the modern man just as much as streetwear aficionados, however, both can agree upon its unparalleled craftsmanship. Filled with goose down feathers for warmth, the classic style is reimagined through the brand's modern lens.

Axel Arigato Leather Platform Sneakers: was £170, now £99.01 at Harrods Axel Arigato Leather Platform Sneakers: was £170, now £99.01 at Harrods

Lifting its classic sneaker silhouette to new heights, purveyor of the finest footwear Axel Arigato introduces this platform iteration. Crafted to the same classic profile as the label’s other offerings – with a minimal design and almond-shaped toe – the pair makes the perfect addition to your casual sneaker rotation.

Off-White Cut Here T-Shirt: was £240, now £118.99 at Harrods Off-White Cut Here T-Shirt: was £240, now £118.99 at Harrods

You don’t need to be a label loyalist to recognise the brand hallmark on the front of this T-shirt. Consisting of a hand and the label’s moniker, it’s one that has experienced an exponential rise to fame in the world of streetwear. On this piece, however, it’s not the only star of the show – glance to the side of the garment and you’ll find dotted lines that advise, in the classic speech marks, to cut here.

Balmain Wool Double-Breasted Blazer: was £1750.01, now £875 at Harrods Balmain Wool Double-Breasted Blazer: was £1750.01, now £875 at Harrods

An education in power dressing courtesy of Balmain, this double-breasted blazer is fashioned from sumptuously smooth wool. With a nipped-in waist and padded shoulders providing the silhouette with structure, it's highlighted by signature gold-tone lion-embossed buttons to the front and sleeves.

Off-White Dégradé Arrow Slim-Fit Sweatshirt: was £400, now £199 at Harrods Off-White Dégradé Arrow Slim-Fit Sweatshirt: was £400, now £199 at Harrods

It's hard to think of an emblem more important to the world of streetwear than Off-White's Arrows – season after season, Virgil Abloh brings out a new iteration, keeping the excitement fresh. For 2021, it's the faded Dégradé Arrows that commands your attention, showcased here to the back of this classic cotton sweatshirt.

Moschino Toy2 EDP 100ml: was £85.01, now £56.75 at Harrods Moschino Toy2 EDP 100ml: was £85.01, now £56.75 at Harrods

Flowery and woody, Moschino Toy 2 eau de parfum is a warming fragrance designed with the modern and sensual woman in mind. Housed in the label's iconic teddy bear bottle, the light and fruity notes of green apple, mandarin and whitecurrant mingle with a deep base of sandalwood and musk for a captivating blend of warmth and freshness.

Self-Portrait Bridal Embroidered Lace Maxi Dress: was £559.99, now £278.99 at Harrods Self-Portrait Bridal Embroidered Lace Maxi Dress: was £559.99, now £278.99 at Harrods

Somewhere between modest and alluring sits this elegant Self-Portrait dress. A vision of soft romance and expert craftsmanship, its lace-embroidered profile cascades over your form to a whimsical maxi length that leaves just enough room for showcasing accompanying pumps. Note the playful, sheer panels to the tiered skirt offering subtle glimpses of skin and gentle movement with every step you take; it's the perfect choice for today's modern bride.

Self-Portrait Mini Dress: was £350.02, now £169.02 at Harrods Self-Portrait Mini Dress: was £350.02, now £169.02 at Harrods

Self-Portrait may be the go-to for beautiful dresses, but its expertise doesn’t stop there – it’s also a master of knitwear. Proving this theory to be correct, the label presents this mini dress, complete with an elegant pussybow that interrupts the clean-cut V-neck. Texture is in abundance thanks to the cotton-blend composition, while embellished buttons add minimal bursts of glamour to each of the four front pockets.

Stella McCartney Kids Cotton Paint Brush Sweatshirt Dress (3-14 Years): was £74.95, now £44.95 at Harrods Stella McCartney Kids Cotton Paint Brush Sweatshirt Dress (3-14 Years): was £74.95, now £44.95 at Harrods

Encourage your aspiring artist's creative side with this paint brush sweatshirt dress from Stella McCartney Kids. Adorned with vibrant rainbow paint across the chest and arm for an eye-catching and playful design, it's sure to capture the heart of your youngster. It's also crafted from sumptuously soft cotton for a breathable and unrestricted silhouette, perfect for little ones that can't sit still.

Which other London department stores are having Boxing Day sales?

If you're already in town for the Harrods Boxing Day sale you might want to check out some of the other stores, though remember that public transport is limited on Boxing day. Below are some of the London stores that traditionally open on December 26 for their Boxing Day sales.