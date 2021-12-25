Best Currys Boxing Day deals: the best discounts to shop this year

We have long been anticipating the Currys Boxing Day sale and it’s officially here! Starting today, the Currys Boxing Day sale is full of deals on leading electricals, following the huge success on tech products during the Black Friday sales.

TVs, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and vacuum cleaners have been big sellers for Currys this year. Sticking with this theme, the Currys Boxing Day sale has all the latest models from leading brands.

Before we enter 2022, make sure you’re ready to take on the New Year by updating your home or personal routine. Whether you’re on the lookout for a new fridge or you want to plan your next project on a new laptop, the Currys Boxing Day sale is sure to have what you’re looking for and at the best prices.

For direct links to deals, plus our predictions and deal hunting tips for the Currys Boxing Day sale, keep reading.

The best Currys Boxing Day deals live now

What categories to shop in the Currys Boxing Day sale

Currys Boxing Day TV deals Currys Boxing Day TV deals

Currys have incredible deals on a range of premium TVs, including Philips, Samsung, Panasonic, LG and more. The Currys website makes it easy to shop TVs by screen size, brand and technology. For example, you can shop 4K Ultra HD, QLED, OLED and 8K.

View all Currys Boxing Day TV deals

Currys Boxing Day Laptop deals Currys Boxing Day Laptop deals

Currys offer the best laptops on the market, from Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Asus, HP and Lenovo. From 2-in-1 laptops to touchscreens, Flips to Chromebooks, Currys have a wide selection that includes ‘Exclusive to Currys’ deals.

View all Currys Boxing Day Laptop deals

Currys Boxing Day Headphones deals Currys Boxing Day Headphones deals

Currys has top deals on headphones during Black Friday so we imagine it'll be the same in the Boxing Day sales. There are plenty of options to choose from over-ear, in-ear and on-ear headphones at affordable prices.

View all Currys Boxing Day Headphones deals

Currys Boxing Day Soundbar deals Currys Boxing Day Soundbar deals

To update your smart home or home cinema experience, Currys have an incredible range of soundbars and multi-room sound systems. Currys have popular models from leading brands, including Sonos, Bose, Philips, Samsung and more, all at cheap discounted prices.

View all Currys Boxing Day Soundbar deals

Currys Boxing Day Washing Machine deals Currys Boxing Day Washing Machine deals

Washing machines are popular sellers at Currys all year round. Currys have the best machines and brands in stock, including Hotpoint, LG and Bosch. They also offer home delivery and you can spread the cost.

View all Currys Boxing Day Washing Machine deals

Currys Boxing Day Fridge deals Currys Boxing Day Fridge deals

Whether you're looking for a fridge, freezer or both in one, Currys have a full range of refrigeration models on offer. Their fridges and freezers are all available in different sizes, colours, plus you can either pick them up or get them delivered.

View all Currys Boxing Day Fridge deals

Currys Boxing Day Coffee Machine deals Currys Boxing Day Coffee Machine deals

Currys offer top of the range espresso, bean-to-cup, pod and filter coffee machines. You can get huge discounts on models from Breville, Krups, Nespresso, Philips, Sage and Tassimo. Plus you can get discounted coffee accessories, like pods, beans and flavours.

View all Currys Boxing Day Coffee Machine deals

Currys Boxing Day Kitchen Appliances deals Currys Boxing Day Kitchen Appliances deals

In addition to their larger kitchen appliances like ovens, hobs and fridges, Currys have a range of smaller kitchen essentials. This includes mixers, blenders, kettles, toasters, air fryers and more.

View all Currys Boxing Day Kitchen Appliances deals

Currys Boxing Day Vacuum deals Currys Boxing Day Vacuum deals

Currys have plenty of vacuum cleaners available in their Boxing Day sales including cordless, handheld, steam and robot. Dyson, Henry, Gtech and Shark models are often heavily discounted brands by Currys, so keep your eyes peeled.

View all Currys Boxing Day Vacuum deals

Currys Boxing Day Camera deals Currys Boxing Day Camera deals

Cameras are another bestselling product at Currys. Their best deals are often on Instant Cameras from Instax, so if you're looking for one of those, Currys have you covered. Currys also have an extensive range of digital cameras, vlogging equipment, film and lenses.

View all Currys Boxing Day Camera deals

When is the Currys Boxing Day sale?

The Currys Boxing Day sale will start on the 26th December. We’re not sure how long it will run for, but we imagine it’ll run until New Years Eve (31st December) before they leap into the January sales.

Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale started a month in advance of the event, helping their customers save money on popular brands and products. TVs, laptops and vacuum cleaners were big sellers, so we imagine this will be the same in the Boxing Day sales.