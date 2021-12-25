Best Boots Boxing Day deals 2021: the best sale for beauty, health and fragrance

The Boots Boxing Day sale is live now, with deals on beauty, health, electricals, fragrance, gifts and more. The Boots website and stores are full of great offers across their wide range of products and brands. Boots is a popular destination to look at for anything to do with beauty and wellness and there's plenty on offer to help you feel better after Christmas excess. And, come to that, to get you ready for New Year's excess.

Boots is one of the top retailers that stock big name brands like Maybelline, Rimmel, Liz Earle, Dior and Clarins, to name a few. They’re also well-known for no 7 and they’ve been counting down to Christmas with daily deals on no 7 products.

To see all the deals from the Boots Boxing Day sale, click the link above or keep reading for direct links to the best discounts.

The best Boots Boxing Day deals live now

What categories to shop in the Boots Boxing Day sale

Boots Boxing Day Makeup deals Boots Boxing Day Makeup deals

Boots are the best place to look at for makeup deals and they always have great cash saving offers on big brands. Foundation, concealer, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and brushes all receive big price cuts, especially on No 7 makeup, so keep an eye out for this in the Boxing Day sales.

View all Boots Boxing Day Makeup deals

Boots Boxing Day Skincare deals Boots Boxing Day Skincare deals

Whether it’s face wash, scrubs, eye creams or face masks, Boots has it all and at the best prices. Lots of skincare essentials are included in the 3 for 2 Christmas mix and match deal that’s currently running and extra gifts are often thrown in at the checkout.

View all Boots Boxing Day Skincare deals

Boots Boxing Day Fragrance deals Boots Boxing Day Fragrance deals

Women’s perfume and men’s aftershave are a big part of the Boxing Day sales. Popular designers like Dior, YSL and Emporio Armani are currently better than half price, plus you can buy 2 perfumes and save £20 right now.

View all Boots Boxing Day Fragrance deals

Boots Boxing Day Bath & Body deals Boots Boxing Day Bath & Body deals

Start the new year right with luxury bath and body products. From pamper sets to shower gels, body butters to candles, loads of bath essentials brands are already discounted and will be included in the Boxing Day sale. Right now, luxury bath gifts are 3 for 2 on selected brands, including Sanctuary Spa, Soap & Glory, Ted Baker, Champneys and Dove.

View all Boots Boxing Day Bath & Body deals

Boots Boxing Day Gift Set deals Boots Boxing Day Gift Set deals

The Boxing Day sales are a great time to treat yourself to a luxurious gift set or to get your gifts ready for any January birthdays. You can get discounted gift sets on hair products, shavers, skincare and more.

View all Boots Boxing Day Gift Set deals

Boots Boxing Day Haircare deals Boots Boxing Day Haircare deals

The best electrical offers available at Boots are on hair tools. Hair dryers, curlers, straighteners, hot brushes and accessories from the best haircare brands are all available at Boots at cheap prices. Boots also run a price match promise on all electrical beauty, even during the Boxing Day sales.

View all Boots Boxing Day Haircare deals

Boots Boxing Day Grooming deals Boots Boxing Day Grooming deals

For top deals on grooming and hair removal, check the Boots Boxing Day sale. Boots have currently got big discounts across Remington, Braun and Philips, where you can get up to 50% off leading grooming products.

View all Boots Boxing Day Grooming deals

Boots Boxing Day Toothbrush deals Boots Boxing Day Toothbrush deals

Electric toothbrushes make the best Christmas gifts, but if you missed out this year, you can get great deals on them in the Boots Boxing Day sale. Oral-B and Philips toothbrushes are price matched and better than half price, so we predict that there will be even more price cuts this Boxing Day.

View all Boots Boxing Day Toothbrush deals

Boots Boxing Day Baby & Child deals Boots Boxing Day Baby & Child deals

If you’re expecting a child or have recently given birth, Boots has everything you could possibly need for you and your baby. Update the baby room with nursery furniture and toys, or make breastfeeding easier with discounted pumps and bottles. Boots also have great deals on baby clothes, buggies and pregnancy and maternity essentials.

View all Boots Boxing Day Baby & Child deals

Boots Boxing Day Wellness deals Boots Boxing Day Wellness deals

As Boots are also a pharmacy, they have plenty of deals on health and wellness products. Vitamins, supplements, CBD, footcare, sleep assistance and even fitness trackers are all involved in the Boots Boxing Day sale.

View all Boots Boxing Day Wellness deals

When is the Boots Boxing Day sale?

Boots typically launches their Boxing Day sales on the 26th December. Last year, the Boots Boxing Day sale had up to 60% off beauty and health essentials so we predict this discount will be the same this year, if not better!

You can shop the Boots Boxing Day sale in store or online. There are benefits to both as you can get store exclusives and online exclusives on a full selection of products.