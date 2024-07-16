MacBook Air M2 is in the Prime Day sale – but should you buy it?

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is the best laptop to buy right now. It's extremely powerful, has a great battery life and comes in at a decent price – all reasons why it won two T3 Awards this year. Right now though, there are some big discounts on last year's version, which features the M2 chip.

In fact, both the M2 and M3 models can be found at a bit of a discount right now. So, which one should you buy? Does the extra savings on the M2 make it worth going for an older model, or is it worth the extra spend on a 2024 M3 version?

Aside from the silicon M system on a chip (either the M2 or M3) the two models are practically identical. They have the same storage and RAM options, the same battery life and identical sizes and weights.

The newer M3 model does use the newer WiFi 6E protocol, which gives it a third band for less interrupted connections. That aside, it's all down to the chip. Realistically, most users will struggle to push the M3 to its limit. You'd need to be either editing large video, 3D graphics or audio compositions to really see the benefit of its extra power.

If you plan to use your Mac for general web and imaging uses, the chances are you'll be fine with the M2. Of course, it also depends on how long you intend to keep the MacBook. As years progress, the requirements of applications increase, and eventually the old processors will drop off the supported list – and the M2 will drop before the M3. But neither are likely to be phased out any time soon. (If you were considering buying an old Intel Mac, I'd advise against it though).

Price differences between the M2 and M3 models are just around $100 / £100. With that in mind, maybe paying a little extra is tempting. I would certainly advise going for 16GB of RAM if you are likely to do video or audio editing. However, for casual users, save your money and pick the basic M2 model – you'll be more than happy.

US MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch: was $999, now $799 at Amazon

Save 20% – With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is the entry level model but still super powerful.

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch: was $1,099, now $849 at Amazon

Save 23% – With a $50 coupon on offer, it brings this model to within $50 of the M2 model.

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch (16GB / 512GB): was $1,499, now $1,249 at Amazon

Save 16% – With a $50 coupon on offer, this premium model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is still appealing.

UK MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch: was £999, now £849 at Amazon

Save 15% – With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, this is the entry level model but still super powerful.

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch: was £1,099, now £949 at Amazon

Save 14% – There's less saving in the UK but there's still only £100 between the M2 and M3 models.