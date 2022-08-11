Nintendo Switch deal: Luigi's Mansion 3 over 30% off at Amazon now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Luigi's Mansion 3 is currently available to purchase on Amazon (opens in new tab) at one of its lowest prices since the game was first released on Nintendo Switch in October 2019. Nintendo games rarely drop in price, so best to take advantage of this deal before it disappears for good.

View the Luigi's Mansion 3 deal at Amazon now (opens in new tab)

Selling more than 11 million copies in less than three years, Luigi's Mansion 3 finds the titular plumber and his brother, Mario, visiting a mysterious hotel while on vacation with Princess Peach. Soon after arriving the group is ambushed by ghosts – including King Boo – and it's up to the cowardly Luigi to save the day. It also introduces Luigi's ectoplasmic doppelgänger, better known as Gooigi.

At a saving of more than 30%, Luigi's Mansion 3 is a true delight from Next Level Games, a top Nintendo studio responsible for the original two titles and the Mario Strikers series. If that's not enough, it also took home the "Best Family Game" at The Game Awards back in 2019.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): was £49.99, now £33.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The charming action-adventure Luigi's Mansion has dropped to one of its lowest prices ever at less than 33% off the game's usual RRP. Don't miss out!

Looking for more deals? Check out T3's top Nintendo Switch deals for the month, such as where to get a Nintendo Switch OLED at the cheapest price.

Why get Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch today?

Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of the best experiences I've had on Nintendo Switch and a worthy new entry into the beloved ghost-hoovering series. Its clever puzzles, gorgeous animations and humorous narrative make it perfect for kids and big kids alike.

Not to mention, Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of the best-looking games on the console whether that's in handheld or docked mode. The level of detail on simple things like Luigi's moustache is extraordinary, only comparable to the quality of Pixar movies. Nintendo has also rolled out all of the game's DLC (additional payment required), so the complete package can be accessed from day one.

At around 12 to 14 hours long, it doesn't outstay its welcome either but still offers great replayability. With huge critical acclaim across the board and equal love for the series from fans, it's hard to find an experience that will delight whatever age you are.