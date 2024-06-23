Loved Netflix's Griselda? Apple TV+ has a new crime drama that you'll want to watch

The war to be crowned the best streaming service on the market is one that never ends, and part of the global struggle for the likes of Netflix, Disney and more is to have great content in more than just English.

That's something that Apple is clearly starting to pay attention to, as it's just debuted a trailer for its new Spanish-language crime drama, Women in Blue, which is set in Mexico. Cue the Netflix Griselda versus Apple potential comparison.

The show premieres on 31 July, just a bit later this summer, and is inspired by true events (note, Netflix, not 'this is a true story'). It recounts the journey of a group of women in 1971 who join Mexico's police force under the impression that they'll genuinely be helping it to achieve the aim of diversifying beyond just men.

The fact that this is only a publicity stunt becomes clear to them once they're in the force, but that doesn't mean they can't do some good, with a grisly serial killer becoming an obsession for their more forceful members.

The show stars Bárbara Mori, Amorita Rasgado, Ximena Sariñana and Natalia Téllez as the principal quartet of women, and it looks like it'll be a grisly but potentially affirming look at how people can force change. On top of that, it should be a satisfying mystery.

It comes hot on the heels of Netflix's recent show Griselda, also Spanish-language – although centring instead on Colombia as it told the story of Griselda Blanco (played by Sofía Vergara). Women in Blue has taken a different route by not casting anyone super-recognisable to non-Spanish speakers – but will still be hoping to capitalise on some zeitgeist.

Griselda did pretty well with critics, too, eventually landing on an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though Apple will doubtless be aiming even higher than that – it has a few shows that have managed perfect or near-perfect scores on that platform.

Still, there are a number of weeks to go before Women in Blue premieres on 31 July. Apple has recent form for dropping things onto its streaming service this abruptly – like the sci-fi series Sunny, which arrives on 10 July and also has folks excited – so you might want to wrap your eyes around that first whilst you wait.