Looking for a Black Friday bike deal? Top bikes and ebikes from Canyon, Raleigh and more are going cheap

If you're on the lookout for a new two-wheeler our best bikes guide is the place to head, but if you're after a bike with a sizeable discount attached thanks to the best Black Friday deals, then scroll on down this page.

Buying a new bike can be a big ticket item, but some of the deals we've found below have hundreds off the list price, which makes a major difference. Better still, they're bikes from quality brands including Canyon and Raleigh, with chain outlet Evans Cycles having a few great Black Friday deals too.

The other great thing about these deals is that there's a bike to suit any kind of cycling interest or need. Take your pick from hybrid, commuter, folding and mountain models plus more besides. There's a healthy range of discounts on the best electric bikes too, which is the way to go if you're looking to get a little bit of help when you're out on the highways and byways.

(opens in new tab) Canyon Pathlite 5 hybrid bike was £999 now £849 from Canyon (opens in new tab)

An awesome bike thanks to the components that are on offer, including Shimano's Deore M5100 11s, a tried-and-tested groupset that supplies quick shifting and ease of use. The latest version is ideal for flat roads or steep climbs. The SR Suntour NRX-D Coil forks offer 75 mm of travel, while there are Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes plus Shimano TX505 hubs and 40-mm-wide Schwalbe G-One Bite tyres too.

(opens in new tab) Canyon Grand Canyon:ON 7 was £2899 now £2419 (opens in new tab)

This is a brilliant E-MTB, which comes with an e-hardtail plus all the benefits of motorised power. It's armed with Shimano’s EP8 motor while the battery has a capacity of 630 Wh (504 Wh in frame sizes XS and S). Shimano’s Deore 1x10 delivers seamless shifting while Suntour forks and Shimano MT200 brakes help with the handling and stopping bits.

(opens in new tab) Cannondale Topstone 2022 Gravel Bike was £2000 now £1599 (opens in new tab)

Hit the trails with this discounted gravel bike. There's a durable SmartForm C2 alloy frame plus full carbon fork with a tapered steerer and 12mm thru-axles. Shimano GRX 800/600 11-speed shifting and Shimano GRX 400 hydraulic disc brakes add to the quality list of components on this go-anywhere cycle.

(opens in new tab) Cannondale Topstone 3 2022 Gravel Bike was £1300 now £899 (opens in new tab)

Another great gravel bike from the Cannondale camp, which features an alloy frame, carbon fork, Promax Decoder R mechanical disc brakes and a Shimano Sora 9-speed Drivetrain. Add it all together and you've got a fab go anywhere gravel cycle that comes with the added value of the Cannondale brand.

(opens in new tab) Raleigh Array Electric Hybrid Bike Low step was £1399 now £999 (opens in new tab)

This is a great way to enter the world of electric bikes and with a sizeable discount to go with it. The Array looks cool and is ideally suited to commuting or just riding for fun. There's a 60-mile range too, so you can either do all of the work, a little or let the bike provide the propulsion. There's a lightweight aluminium frame, Suntour suspension and disk brakes too.

(opens in new tab) Raleigh Stow-E-Way folding electric bike was £1399 now £999

(opens in new tab)The Stow-E-Way has all the convenience of a classic e-bike but it's all wrapped up in a fab foldable design. It fits just about anywhere. There's a lightweight TransX motor, 20-inch wheels and, crucially, an easy-to-use closing mechanism. Folded, the dimensions are just 880mm x 800mm x 440mm.A 250WH battery this provides the power and the pedal assistance can be controlled via the TranzX Display.

(opens in new tab) Raleigh Strada City Hybrid Bike Crossbar was £549 now £275 (opens in new tab)

The Strada City is perfect for anyone who wants a no-fuss bike that can get them around town with ease. There's a double crankset to keep the weight down, a fast, agile frame and a super-comfy riding position, this lightweight bike is the ultimate commuting machine. The 650b wheels can even help you get off the beaten track thanks to 47c trail tyres on the rims. There's also full mudguards and, best of all, 16-speed Shimano gears complimented by hydraulic disc brakes.

