Cheap webcam deal: the 5-star Logitech StreamCam is at its lowest ever price at Amazon now

Get 46% off the Logitech StreamCam in this cheap webcam deal from Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)
January has been full of great technology deals and this latest webcam deal from Amazon is not one to miss. The Logitech StreamCam has been given a huge price cut, taking it down to its lowest price ever. 

Rated as one of the best webcams for PCs and Mac, the Logitech StreamCam is now just £74.99 at Amazon, saving  £64.01 off the full price.

In our Logitech StreamCam review, we gave it 5 stars and a T3 Platinum award so you know it’s a high quality piece of kit.

Aimed at streamers, content creators and regular video meeting participants, the Logitech StreamCam is a great addition to your work-from-home setup.

To shop the Logitech StreamCam deal from Amazon, click the link above or keep reading to find out why you might want to take advantage of this great deal.

Logitech StreamCam: was £139, now £74.99 at Amazon
The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams on the market and it's now 46% off at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen it. With a contemporary design and high quality video, this webcam is ideal for streaming and video conferencing, perfect for the new modern way of working. It's available in black at this price, or in white for an extra £5.

Why you should buy the Logitech StreamCam 

With the rise in video meetings and conferences from home, webcams became increasingly important to stay connected and communicating with colleagues, friends and family. One of the top webcams on the market today, the Logitech StreamCam is a popular option for video conferencing, streaming and content creation.

The Logitech StreamCam has a full HD 1080p camera with superior quality, smooth motion and precise video. It has smart auto-focus with AI-enabled facial tracking and the camera can easily be shifted and rotated for the best angles. It connects with a USB-C cable that makes it perfect for ultraportable laptops and ensures fast video transfer speeds.

The Logitech StreamCam has even more features, including a high-quality dual-mic setup, easy tripod setup, and Logitech's software gives users loads of control over the look. With support for various live-streaming platforms and video-chat services, the Logitech StreamCam is a webcam we can happily recommend.

