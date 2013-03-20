Logitech introduces new gaming accessories line up

Logitech has today unveiled a new Logitech G lineup of accessories that it says reflects a change in its approach to PC gaming

PC gaming is known for many things. One of which is the necessity of accessorising your rig with some outlandish, sci-fi inspired gear.

Logitech has duly delivered with its new Logitech G line up of PC gaming accessories, consisting of two keyboards, two headsets and four mice. And, as you can tell from the picture above, they certainly look the business.

First up are the mice. They range from the £34.99 G100s and £49.99 G400s optical mice both with cool-sounding "Delta Zero" sensor technology and 20 million click lifespans, up to the G500s and G700s at £59.99 and £89.99 respectively. The G500s is laser guided with ten programmable controls while the rechargeable G700s ramps that up to 13 and throws in a 2.4Ghz wireless connection.

Moving on to the keyboards and you can pick up the G19s (pictured) which, for a modest £179.99 gets you an integrated GamePanel LCD, full backlit keys and twelve programmable keys with up to 36 different functions.

The second keyboard is the slightly more affordable G510s at £99.99 with 18 programmable keys, up to 54 different functions. But it doesn't look as badass.

The headsets come in the form of the Logitech G430 Surround Sound Gaming Headset and the Logitech G230 Stereo Gaming Headset (£69.99 and £54.99) with noise-cancelling microphones and, in the case of the G430, full Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround sound.

"For close to 20 years the relentless pursuit of what's next has been our game – and we're pretty darn good at it. With Logitech G we will continue to push the limits of speed, precision, reliability – even intuitiveness," said Ehtisham Rabbani, general manager of the Logitech gaming business group.

"We do it because gamers expect us to push the limits as far as they do. Every inspired design choice and late-night engineering argument serves but one purpose, to help gamers play their best. When science wins – gamers win.”

It certainly seems to us that Logitech is committing itself to full on PC gaming action for the foreseeable future with these new additions. All the accessories are set to arrive here in Europe in May 2013 - just in time for the big summer game releases.

You can find out more about the new kit, and check out pictures and videos on Logitech's official Logitech G page.