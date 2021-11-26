Nike & Adidas Black Friday deals LIVE: save up to 50%

Welcome to the Nike and Adidas live blog! Today, I'm going to be searching for the best Black Friday deals on Nike and Adidas for both the UK and US.
Nike & Adidas Black Friday deals: US
- Adidas: up to 50% off selected lines
- Nike: save up to 50% on Nike with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Amazon: shop the Adidas store on Amazon for all deals
- Amazon: top deals on Nike clothing & footwear
- Best Buy: save $60 on Apple Watch Nike
- Target: shop 100s of deals at Target
- Walmart: great savings on Nike apparel
Nike & Adidas Black Friday deals: UK
- Adidas: get up to 50% off at Adidas
- Nike: get 25% off men and women's Nike fashion
- Amazon: shop bestsellers on the Adidas store on Amazon
- Amazon: save on accessories from Nike
- ASOS: get up to 80% off Nike & Adidas at ASOS
- JD Sports: up to 50% off Nike at JD Sports
- John Lewis: save 20% on Adidas footwear at John Lewis
- Sports Direct: huge cash savings on Nike & Adidas at Sports Direct
- Very: great discounts on Nike shoes & clothes at Very
Top 10 Nike & Adidas deals US
- Apple Watch Nike SE: was $279, now $219 at Best Buy
- Nike Men's Long Sleeve Fleece Hoodie Red: was $75, now $48.81 at Walmart
- adidas Men's Essentials Fleeces: only $23 at Amazon
- Nike Air Structure: was $100, now $53.97 at Nike
- Ultraboost 21 Shoes: was $180, now $135 at Adidas
- Utilitas Hooded Parka: was $160, now $104 at Adidas
- Nike React Infinity Running Shoes: was $160, now $136.97 at Nike
- Nike Sportswear Classic Girls Sports Bra: was $30, now $15.97 at Nike
- Adidas Men's Adilette Shower Slides: only $14 at Amazon
- Adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripe Leggings: only $15.76 at Amazon
Top 10 Nike & Adidas deals UK
- Adidas Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Top: was £60, now £42 at Adidas
- Disney Monsters Inc. Stan Smith: was £90, now £63 at Adidas
- Nike Air Max 2090 Men's Shoes: was £129.95, now £103.97 at Nike
- Nike Stitch Sweat Pants: only £27.74 at Amazon
- Adidas Men's Core Sweatshirt: only £19.93 at Amazon
- Adidas Originals Bodysuit: was £32.95, now £13.75 at ASOS
- Adidas Originals Continental 80 Trainers: was £74.95, now £28 at ASOS
- Nike Academy Team Soccer Duffel Bag: was £21.99, now £11 at Sports Direct
- Nike Legacy Reversible Jacket: was £130, now £95 at JD Sports
- Nike Light Support Indy Bra: was £38, now £20 at Very
Happy Black Friday! Welcome to T3's Nike and Adidas live blog. Today, I'm going to be hunting for best Black Friday deals on Nike and Adidas from both the UK and the US.
Sportswear is always a popular category to shop during the Black Friday sales. They typically get the biggest price cuts, even from big brand designers like Nike and Adidas.
Personally, I'd like to find some good activewear for myself and also for my family and friends for Christmas. I've got lots of Nike leggings and am a big fan, but I've never owned any Adidas so that's what I'm going to be keeping an eye on this year.
If you want some guidance on what to buy from the Nike and Adidas Black Friday sales, including which retailers have the best discounts, 'll be updating this with my favourite deals, so stay tuned!