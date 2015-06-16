Like PC games? Then tune into PC Gamer's live stream from E3 tonight!

The PC Gamer Show is live from LA at 6pm PDT, 9pm EDT or 2am BST

By

Every year our colleaguesatPC Gamerwould look on at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (or E3) in Los Angeles with wanting eyes.

While the console vendors of Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony showed off their wares, the excellent games and infinitely more powerful hardware on the PC received no such spotlight. In 2015, that changes.

Now, for the first time, the PC platform has its own event during E3, where the community will be able to celebrate this era with some of the biggest names in PC gaming and see the innovations that lie ahead.

Presented by AMD and sponsored by Blizzard Entertainment, Bohemia Interactive, Tripwire Interactive and Digital Storm, the PC Gaming Show will celebrate the ultimate gaming platform with breaking news and insight from some of the biggest names in the industry.

It's live tonight from6pm PDT, 9pm EDT or 2am BST.

The evening will be hosted by Sean 'Day[9]' Plott and takes place at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. In partnership with Twitch, the PC Gaming Show will be streamed live (the stream is embedded below). There will be new game reveals, updates on beloved series, and perspectives from key PC developers.

With Steam Machines, virtual reality and countless games on the horizon, surely there will be plenty for guests like game designer Cliff Blezinski to talk about.Tune in tonight!

Watch live video from PCGamer on www.twitch.tv

