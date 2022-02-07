LG TV deal cuts cost of 50-inch 4K HDR display down to £359

If you've been looking for a 4K HDR TV upgrade then this larger 50-inch LG model has just dropped in price

LG 50UP75006LF 50-inch 4K HDR TV
LG currently makes some of the absolute finest 4K HDR TVs in the world, which is why this LG TV deal over at AO.com caught our attention.

The LG TV deal cuts the cost LG 50UP75006LF 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV down to £359 thanks to a double discount. Firstly, AO.com has cut the cost of the set to £379 from £549, but now for a limited time you can also use the deal code "79D4QMLLY5" to know a further £20 off that price, taking the final figure down to £359.

View the 50-inch 4K HDR LG TV deal at AO.com

This TV deal will be ideal for anyone who has been looking to upgrade their television setup and want a 4K HDR screen with plenty of real estate. 50 inches means you're definitely in home cinema territory, while live sports will also shine.

This LG TV is also a great fit in our mind for anyone who subscribes to Disney+, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, as it comes with a webOS Smart TV interface that has on-TV access to the streaming service apps, as well as a controller with dedicated streaming service buttons for fast access.

LG 50UP75006LF 50-inch 4K HDR TV: was: £549, now £359

LG 50UP75006LF 50-inch 4K HDR TV: was: £549, now £359
This is a load of TV for the money, with this LG display offering up 50-inches of screen real estate, as well as a 4K resolution and HDR. It's a Smart TV, too, meaning fast and easy access to Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and much more. You can get it now for £359 by using deal code 79D4QMLLY5 at checkout.

View Deal

If you like the idea of spending around £350 on a TV upgrade but actually would prefer something a little smaller, then Amazon currently has the 5-star rated Samsung AU7100 43-inch TV retailing for £345.

For even more great cheap TV choices be sure to check out T3's best TVs under £500 guide, which has affordable panels from Samsung, Toshiba, Hisense and LG.

