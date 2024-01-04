LG plans to take gaming to the next level with 480Hz OLED displays

The best gaming monitors are an excellent way to make the most of your gaming hardware. There's not much point in investing in an expensive setup unless you have a way to see the results properly.

One of the best things about PC gaming is running titles at super-high frame rates and with minimal latency, and LG seems to agree. It has officially finished development on a 27-inch 480Hz QHD Gaming OLED display that will be launched at CES 2024.

While the name isn't particularly catchy, it does seem to suggest this is pretty much the ultimate gaming monitor. A 480Hz refresh rate means you could theoretically run compatible titles at 480 FPS, but good luck finding any games quite at that level. Still, LG has promised that the panel will feature "the fastest response time (0.03ms) of any panel on the market today" meaning when you press a button on your keyboard or controller, it should pretty much instantly be reflected on screen.

Amazingly this is all without having to compromise on the picture. LG is the master of OLED technology (making panels for many leading companies) and even at 480Hz, this new monitor offers a QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution.

(Image credit: Future)

LG is also aiming to protect gamer's eyes. Staring at a screen for hours obviously isn't particularly healthy but LG is trying to make it as easy on the eyes as possible. Its Gaming OLEDs "emit the lowest level of blue light in the industry and approximately half the amount emitted by premium LCDs."

This isn't just a concept either, LG will launch the display in the first half of 2024, and will also preview other gaming displays in 27, 31.5, 34, 39, and 45 inch sizes at CES 2024. There's no word on price for this particular monitor, but it's definitely going to be an ultra-premium option.

LG will of course be showing off electronics of all kinds at CES including a caravan and transparent jukebox.