LG Gram Fold could be the flag-bearer for foldable laptops

LG is joining the foldable fray, but not with a phone. It is instead releasing its own foldable laptop, the LG Gram Fold (17X90R).

As with a few we've seen already, such as the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold and Lenovo ThinkPad X1, LG's device is essentially a large-screen tablet that can fold in half. You can therefore use it as a single screen device, double screen, or overlay an included keyboard for a full notebook experience.

In fact, there are many possibilities for the device – which may have influenced the price. Available in South Korea initially, the LG Gram Fold will set you back 4.99 million won, around £3,030.

Still, it looks neat and LG certainly knows a thing or two about OLED screen technology.

When unfolded, the display on this device measures 17-inches and has a QXGA+ (2560 x 1920) resolution. It will connect to the included Bluetooth keyboard and LG's stylus for use as a super-sized single panel.

(Image credit: LG)

You can also use the keyboard with it when folded, to have two conjoined displays, or pop it on top of the lower half and you get a 12-inch tablet with a 1920 x 1280 resolution.

According to Engadget, LG claims that the laptop can be folded up to 30,000 times before being damaged. That should be plenty enough for normal use over a prolonged period. It's not as good as foldable phones, say, but you won't be flipping it open as often.

Inner specs include an Intel Core i5 processor, while the device runs on Windows 11.

(Image credit: LG)

LG's own Korean webstore states that pre-ordered LG Gram Fold units will start to ship at the end of September. It will be on general sale in the country from October.

There's currently no word on a global release. It might be that it arrives in a slightly different size or format sometime next year. It's worth keeping an eye on what the company might have up its sleeve for CES in January.