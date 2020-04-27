Lenovo gaming laptop bargain: Save £200 on the Y540 Lenovo Legion at Curry's

Shop Curry's cheap Y540 Lenovo Legion deal now – on sale for just £899!



Now everyone's stuck inside, there's never been a better time to fire up the old steam account and get back on the online gaming horse. Of course, you'l need a machine powerful enough to take it (and possibly, something you can even do some work on). Enter the Y540 Lenovo Legion, a brilliant gaming laptop now heavily discounted at Curry's. Check out the full deal below:

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop | 9th Gen Intel i5-9300H | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti | 8GB RAM | 1TB SSD | was £1,099 | now £899 from Curry's

Curry's is running out of Legion laptops, but this great deal is (at time of writing) still on the table. This model has been discounted by hundreds of pounds to the same price as its inferior cousin, which runs without the HDD and higher-spec graphics card this iteration is packing. The Legion series gaming laptops have some serious horsepower under the hood and are excellent 1080p 144Hz gaming machinesView Deal

Loaded with some seriously impressive hardware, the Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are a surprise to those familiar with the Lenovo name. While their lower end laptops don't generally quite live up to expectations, Lenovo has taken a step in the right direction when it comes to their gaming laptops.

Rocking a 9th Gen Intel i5-9300H processor and paired with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, the Y540 Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is a machine built for great-looking full-HD gaming. It's 144Hz IPS display is sumptuous in action: if you don't have to have 4K visuals, then this setup is a no-brainer at this price.

It also features 16GB DDR4 RAM and an ultra-fast 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD. Windows boots up in seconds, and games load faster than ever before. Stylish but simple, the Lenovo Legion chassis features a smooth matte dark gray finish and ergonomic backlit keyboard for that Tony Stark feel.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop Y540 Features