Lego's Super Mario 64 set is maybe the thing I've wanted most my entire life…

Super Mario 64 turns 25 this year (sorry, fellow olds), and to celebrate Lego is releasing what might be the single most desirable set in its history, at least in the eyes of this former N64 kid.

It's a 2,064-piece set that not only builds the iconic question mark block, but also tiny versions of some of the game's most famous levels, including Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble.

Even cooler is that the set is designed to just look like the block when you want it to, but the sides open and the top folds around to reveal all of the miniature levels.

Within the levels, you'll find tiny versions of Mario, Peach, King Bob-omb, Penguin baby and mama, the chain chomp, Lakitu and his camera… it's just packed with details for gaming fans.

It goes on-sale on October 1 2021 from Lego exclusively, and the price is set to be €169/$169 – we'll confirm a UK price as soon as we can.