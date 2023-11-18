9 Le Creuset Black Friday deals you should buy today

The best Black Friday deals are only a few days away but many top retailers have slashed their prices early, including Le Creuset. I’ve just found nine incredible deals on Le Creuset stoneware, baking sets and other cooking essentials.

As Home Editor for T3, I write about all things home and kitchen. I’ve been a big fan of Le Creuset for a long time and this Black Friday, I’m going to be on the lookout for cheap deals and discounts on premium colourful enamelled cast iron products. Le Creuset deals are few and far between, but luckily, Black Friday is the best time to shop for price cuts from the luxury brand.

The Le Creuset Black Friday (or Colourful Friday) sale is now live and has super low prices across its website and at select retailers like John Lewis and Amazon. At Le Creuset, you can also find good bundle deals, like 4 for 3 on classic mugs , 2 for £45 seasoning mills and 25% off exclusive online sets .

Below are the top nine Le Creuset deals I’d recommend buying in this year’s Black Friday sales .

Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Casserole: was £279 , now £167.40 at John Lewis

This Black Friday, you can get 40% off the Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Casserole at John Lewis. This versatile classic dish is great for slow cooked stews, roasts, pasta dishes and much more with its 26cm size. Available in volcanic, satin black and teal colourways.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast iron Round Casserole: was £315 , now £189 at Le Creuset

Get 40% off on the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast iron Round Casserole Dish at Le Creuset. If you want a Le Creuset product, this is the most iconic style and design. This deal is on the 5.3-litre, 26cm casserole dish that has a tight fitting lid and can feed up to six people. Available in all colours.

Le Creuset Harry Potter Lightning Bolt Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole: was £360 , now £180 at John Lewis

Get the Le Creuset Harry Potter Cast Iron Round Casserole for half price in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. As part of the Harry Potter collection, this casserole dish has a bright red cerise colour and the lid features embossed Harry Potter hair and glasses design that’s complete with a lightning bolt knob.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Shallow Casserole with Phenolic Knob: was £249 , now £149 at Le Creuset

Save £100 on the Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Shallow Casserole with Phenolic Knob in the Le Creuset Black Friday sale. This versatile dish is designed for braising, stir-frying and baking, and is beautiful to display.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs: was £85 , now £68 at Amazon

The Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs are now under £70 at Amazon. Perfect for hot beverages, the 350ml mugs are nice to hold, easy to clean and made of durable chip-resistant enamel… and come in bright rainbow colours!

Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish Set of 2: was £62 , now £37.20 at John Lewis

The Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish bundle is now 40% off at John Lewis. In this bundle deal, you get two square oven dishes at different sizes so you can bake, cook, roast and serve a multitude of foods and courses. The set is up for grabs in volcanic, satin black and teal.

Le Creuset 3-ply Stainless Steel 3-piece Cookware Set: was £499 , now £299 at Le Creuset

Save £200 on the Le Creuset 3-ply Stainless Steel 3-piece Cookware Set at Le Creuset. This set comes with a non-stick frying pan, deep casserole, and a saucepan for versatile cooking.

Le Creuset 5-piece Ultimate Ovenware Set: was £250 , now £187.50 at Le Creuset

Upgrade your kitchen with the 5-piece Ultimate Ovenware Set in this early Black Friday deal at Le Creuset. In the set, you get three different sized and shaped ovenware roasting tins, one medium tray and one large tray. All products are non-stick, versatile and made from quality materials.