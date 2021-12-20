Last-minute Christmas gifts delivered instantly for those you've forgotten

No time to shop or get something delivered? These virtual gifts can be delivered straight to your inbox to spare your blushes

Last minute gifts
(Image credit: Getty)
Mat Gallagher

By published

Giving to receive is not in the spirit of the holidays, but no one likes to give a gift and realize that the other person has forgotten to get you something. So if you receive an unexpected gift, you need something in reserve to return the favor. 

With same-day delivery and click and collect options from many retailers, you can usually have something physical in your hands with just 24 hours' notice. In which case, you can browse our full selection of Christmas gifts

If however, you have only a few hours – or minutes – to rectify your lack of gift, fear not. There is a wide range of presents that can be bought and delivered completely online in minutes, without resorting to a gift voucher. 

Simply pick one of these gorgeous gifts below and act like it's what you had planned all along. 

Ancestry Gift membership:  $79/£69.99 at Ancestry

Ancestry Gift membership: $79/£69.99 at Ancestry
Let your friend or family member trace their family tree with a membership to the biggest genealogy site. Memberships vary depending on the search abilities and can be expanded with AncestryDNA

View Deal
MasterClass membership:  from $15/£11 per month at MasterClass

MasterClass membership: from $15/£11 per month at MasterClass
MasterClass offers a wide range of classes taught by some of the biggest names in their fields. Learn cooking from Gordon Ramsay, acting from Samuel L Jackson or hip-hop storytelling from NAS. Memberships start from just $15 per month ($180 a year) and are bound to please.

View Deal
Cameo - video messages from the stars:  from $18/£14 at Cameo

Cameo - video messages from the stars: from $18/£14 at Cameo
Getting a personalized message from your favorite actor, musician or celeb trumps most presents. This one needs a little bit of time to do but some messages are available within a 24-hour window.

View Deal
Fender Play - learn to play guitar:  from $49.99/£49.99 at Fender

Fender Play - learn to play guitar: from $49.99/£49.99 at Fender
Fender Play is a virtual guitar school with virtual lessons from world-class instructors. There are options for electric or acoustic guitar, ukelele and bass and memberships for six or 12 months. You can buy the physical gift card to be delivered, or simply sign them up online.

View Deal
Disney+ subscription:  $79.99/£79.90 per year at Disney

Disney+ subscription: $79.99/£79.90 per year at Disney
Looking for an extra gift for the kids? Sign the whole family up to a Disney+ subscription and get all the Disney films they love on-demand, whenever they want them.

View Deal
Vinyl Record of the Month Club:  $24.99/£19 per month at Amazon

Vinyl Record of the Month Club: $24.99/£19 per month at Amazon
For record lovers, this is a great new service from Amazon. You receive one essential album from the 60s or 70s each month to build your collection. Though this is only available on the US Amazon website, UK residents can sign up for international delivery.

View Deal
Watch Gang - monthly watch subscription:  from $49.99 to $299.99 per month at Watch Gang

Watch Gang - monthly watch subscription: from $49.99 to $299.99 per month at Watch Gang
Watch Gang delivers a personalized watch choice each month from one of three tiers. There's even the chance to win a Rolex or Tag Heuer each week for members. The service is available internationally, though shipping costs apply.

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.