CRAZY DEAL: these Black Friday iPad Pro deals are selling FAST

Update: The iPad Pro 10.5 with 64GB Black Friday deal has now sold out at both Amazon and Currys. Don't worry though, you can still pick up a 256GB or 512GB model. These are the two models we'd recommend if you download lots of apps and pictures, and don't want to shell out for an iCloud subscription for online storage. Check out the available deals below, but act fast, we don't think they'll be around for long.

Looking at getting a mega iPad deal for Black Friday 2019? Well, we've got some great news for you – Amazon and Currys have reduced the price of the brilliant iPad Pro 10.5.

You can currently pick up one of Apple's premium tablets in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models with massive discounts for Black Friday. These deals are proving very popular, however, and will run out before actual Black Friday – so now's the time to pounce.

These deals are on the last generation, 2017 model, which is equally impressive today as it was when it was first launched. It's compatible with the latest iPadOS operating system, which means you'll be able to run the latest apps and software.

The Black Friday deals at Amazon and Currys sees the iPad Pro prices slashed by as much as £250. For example, the iPad Pro 10.5 64GB was £499, but is now just £399. If you're looking for more storage, the 256GB model was £749, but is now £499.

For that money, you'll get a stunning 10.5-inch Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone, as well as the powerful A10X Fusion chip. There's also a Touch ID fingerprint sensor on-board, 12MP camera, and four-speaker audio system.

iPad Pro 10.5 (64GB) Black Friday deals

This model has the least storage out of the three models. It's perfect if you don't plan on downloading too much, but you may want to consider a model with more storage.

iPad Pro 10.5 (64GB) | was £571.44 | now £398.99 at Amazon

iPad Pro 10.5 (64GB) | was £571.44 | now £398.99 at Amazon

Save £172 at Amazon with this Black Friday deal.

iPad Pro 10.5 (64GB) | was £499 | now £399 at Currys

iPad Pro 10.5 (64GB) | was £499 | now £399 at Currys

Save £100 at Currys with this Black Friday deal.

iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB) Black Friday deals

This model features more storage than the 64GB model, meaning you'll have plenty of space to download apps, photos, music, and movies, without the need to pay for an additional iCloud subscription.

iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB) | was £599 | now £448.99 at Amazon

iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB) | was £599 | now £448.99 at Amazon

Save a massive £150 at Amazon with this Black Friday deal.

iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB) | was £599 | now £449 at Currys

iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB) | was £599 | now £449 at Currys

Save a mega £150 at Currys with this Black Friday deal.

iPad Pro 10.5 (512GB) Black Friday deals

Are you a power-user and need the most storage possible? You'll need this 512GB model.

iPad Pro 10.5 (512GB) | was £749 | £499 at Currys

iPad Pro 10.5 (512GB) | was £749 | £499 at Currys

Save a massive £250 at Currys with this Black Friday deal.

