Konami to focus on mobile games from here on out

Konami is making some big changes. The Metal Gear publisher has announced that it's going to shift its focus from console to mobile gaming.

Konami CEO Hideki Hayakawa outlined the plans in an interview with Nikkei Trendy Net, which was translated by a NeoGAF user.

"Our main platforms will be mobiles," said. “Gaming has spread to a number of platforms, but at the end of the day,the platform that is always closest to us, is mobile,” explained Hayakawa.

"With multiplatform games, there's really no point in dividing the market into categories anymore. Mobiles will take on the new role of linking the general public to the gaming world."

This marks a pivotal point for Konami, which has been struggling of late. For starters, its revenues from console titles has dropped 30 per cent over the past three years.

But to make things worse, it's recently parted ways with legendary game designer Hideo Kojima – the man who created the Metal Gear series.

His departure meant Silent Hills got axed as well; the exciting horror game from Kojima and director Guillermo Del Toro which was confirmed for PS4 last August. Fans have even banded together and started a petition to get the project back on track, with 60,000 people having already signed.

Konami isn't the only major developer heading into the mobile gaming space. Nintendo announced last week that it wants to launch five smartphone games by March 2017, based on its popular franchises.

So what do you think of Konami and others focusing on mobile? A wise decision or a grave mistake? Let us know in the comments.