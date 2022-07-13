I've tried these true wireless earbuds and you should buy them on Prime Day

Amazon's gigantic two-day deal event is already on its second and final day, which means time is running out to find the best Prime Day deals.
If you need a new pair of true wireless earbuds but you're not willing to spend too much on them then I think I've found the deal for you.
The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ have had their price slashed by almost 60% which means they now cost less than £50.
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £119.95, now £49.95 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)
Rated 5-stars and the recipient of Best Value Headphones at the T3 Awards 2021, this Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ deal is one of the most worthwhile I've seen so far - these TWS earbuds have never been so cheap.
Why you should buy the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+
For a long time, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ sat at the very top of T3's guide to the best cheap headphones you can buy, and while they may no longer be in the number 1 spot, they're still listed at a very respectable number 2.
In the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ review, I was seriously impressed by the sound quality you get here. If I didn't already know the price, I'd have guessed they were a lot more expensive than they actually are.
Another significant plus-point is the battery life which gives you 9 hours of music at a time, and a total of 50 hours with the charging case. That's one of the best in any headphones, never mind in a pair of more affordable buds.
Of course, you do have to make a couple of small sacrifices, and there's no active noise cancellation nor do you get any manual equaliser settings but personally I could put up with that all things considered.
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £119.95, now £49.95 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
- Argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) – cheap garden and DIY equipment, toys, tech and more
- AO.com (opens in new tab) – major deals on appliances, including fridges, ovens and coffee machines
- Currys.co.uk (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)– epic deals! Up to 30% off hundreds of items
- Dell.co.uk (opens in new tab) – 'Black Friday in July' event; laptops from £249
- eBay.co.uk (opens in new tab) – save on new or refurbished gadgets and home appliances
- Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk (opens in new tab) – up to 50% off a wide range of sex toys
- Goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab) – watches and jewellery half price
- John Lewis (opens in new tab) – great savings, including some big Le Creuset discounts
- Le Creuset (opens in new tab) – seasonal offers on high-end cookware
- Nike (opens in new tab) – up to 40% off trainers and sportswear
- ASOS (opens in new tab) – summer savings knock up to 80% off
- Schuh (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off shoes, sandals and trainers
- The White Company (opens in new tab) – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba (opens in new tab) – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US
- Best Buy (opens in new tab) – massive savings in the Black Friday in July event
- Dell.com (opens in new tab) – biggest sale of the summer on now
- eBay.com (opens in new tab) – big discounts on new and refurbished tech and appliances
- Home Depot (opens in new tab) – save on DIY tools, BBQs and home appliances
- HP (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off, for 72 hours only
- Lowes (opens in new tab) – big summer savings on home appliances
- Lenovo (opens in new tab) – up to 60% off PCs and top tech during Black Friday in July
- Microsoft (opens in new tab) – Surface deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg (opens in new tab) – 'fantastech' deals on a wide range of devices
- Nordstrom (opens in new tab) – big anniversary sale
- Target (opens in new tab) – 3 days of show-stopping savings with no membership fees
- Walmart (opens in new tab) – rollbacks and savings in every department