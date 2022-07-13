I've tried these true wireless earbuds and you should buy them on Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon's gigantic two-day deal event is already on its second and final day, which means time is running out to find the best Prime Day deals.

If you need a new pair of true wireless earbuds but you're not willing to spend too much on them then I think I've found the deal for you.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ have had their price slashed by almost 60% which means they now cost less than £50.

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: was £119.95, now £49.95 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

Rated 5-stars and the recipient of Best Value Headphones at the T3 Awards 2021, this Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ deal is one of the most worthwhile I've seen so far - these TWS earbuds have never been so cheap.

Why you should buy the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

For a long time, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ sat at the very top of T3's guide to the best cheap headphones you can buy, and while they may no longer be in the number 1 spot, they're still listed at a very respectable number 2.

In the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ review, I was seriously impressed by the sound quality you get here. If I didn't already know the price, I'd have guessed they were a lot more expensive than they actually are.

Another significant plus-point is the battery life which gives you 9 hours of music at a time, and a total of 50 hours with the charging case. That's one of the best in any headphones, never mind in a pair of more affordable buds.

Of course, you do have to make a couple of small sacrifices, and there's no active noise cancellation nor do you get any manual equaliser settings but personally I could put up with that all things considered.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US