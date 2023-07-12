I can’t believe it – this Peloton alternative is less than £400 in the Prime sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve always wanted to get your hands on the best exercise bike, specifically the Peloton, but found it to be a little out of your price range, then we’ve got some good news for you – we’ve found a brilliant alternative in the Prime Day sale and it’s almost £660 cheaper.

The Schwinn 800IC is a solid exercise bike that’s great for beginners and can be used alongside some of the major cycling and fitness apps with your phone or tablet, so it's like having your very own DIY Peloton. Right now you can get your hands on it for less than £400 – saving you over 40%.

Schwinn IC8: now £389.90 at Amazon (was £699)

Save 44% — Your ideal cardio campion. Measure your heart rate, time, speed, calories burned and RPM goals. The holder means you can tune into classes via your phone or iPad, so it's like you've got your very own Peloton.

We even listed it as the 'best Peloton alternative' in our best exercise bike guide. Our review said it was solidly constructed and would last many years of sweaty abuse. Naturally, it does fall behind the Peloton in terms of technological advancement, after all that does come with a big, luxurious screen. However, you still have the option to join classes etc with the tablet holder and app connectivity. That aside, you've got the LCD screen, which measures your heart rate, time, speed, calories burned and RPM goals; resistance sensors, two water bottle holders and even a place to store two small dumbbells. At such a fantastic price, what do you have to lose? Treat yourself before the Amazon Prime Sale ends!