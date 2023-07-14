Is MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal on TV? Here's how to watch the All-Star Game

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As with many American sports, the Major League Soccer season will host an All-Star Game mid-season, with some of the biggest names from different MLS teams combining to take on an overseas team.

This time around it is Arsenal that are visiting the States to compete as part of their preseason warm up ahead of the Premier League kicking off again in August.

So, MLS All-Stars will take on an Arsenal that came so close to winning the Premier League last season, having come second to the juggernaut that is Manchester City. Certainly the best the MLS has to offer will have their work cut out for them.

Here's how to watch it live, when it's on, and other important information.

When is the MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal All-Star Game?

The MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal match will take place at DC United's Audi Field in Washington on 19 July 2023, with a kickoff time of 8pm ET / 5pm PT. That means the match will be shown live at 1am BST on 20 July 2023 in the UK, 2am CEST in Central Europe.

Where to watch the MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal All-Star Game

The MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal All-Star Game will be streamed live through the MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app.

Apple has exclusive broadcast rights to MLS matches in 107 countries worldwide - including the US and UK. It signed a 10-year deal with the MLS, which started this season.

It shows all matches live on the MLS Season Pass, which is available through the Apple TV and Apple TV+ apps for Apple devices (naturally), plus other streaming devices and smart TVs.

That means, if you can get the Apple TV or TV+ app, you can sign up for the MLS Season Pass.

You can find a list of all supporting devices on Apple's own website.

Can I watch the MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal All-Star Game for free?

You will need a paid subscription to the MLS Season Pass to watch the MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal match. While some games are streamed for free, major matches such as this will need membership.

The MLS Season Pass usually costs $14.99 / £14.99 per month for non-Apple TV+ subscribers. However, if you do also have Apple TV+ you can get it for $12.99 / £14.99 per month.

A year's MLS Season Pass subscription (ie. one season) usually costs $99 / £99 if you don't have Apple TV+, $79 / £79 if you do. But, as the season is already well underway, Apple is currently offering a deal whereby you can get the rest of the season for $49 / £49 without TV+, $39 / £39 with.

The MLS stars to look out for in the All-Star Game

Arsenal's list of stars is well-known, especially if you're from this side of the pond, although we're hoping to see new signings such as Kai Havertz, who has just joined from Chelsea, plus Declan Rice and Jurian Timber - as long as those deals get over the line in the coming days.

As for the MLS All-Stars team, there's one former Premier League star that'll be familiar to those in England - Christian Benteke. The former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace forward has been wowing the MLS this season and will be playing in his home stadium, considering he now plays for DC United.

Another very exciting player and new talent is Thiago Almada, who not only graces most players' teams in FIFA Ultimate Team at the minute, but has also been a true standout for Atlanta United this year. He also won the World Cup with Argentina, of course.

You should also look out for Walker Zimmerman, the US international and Nashville SC centre back is a real talent.

And there's the coach of the MLS All-Stars team to watch out for too. He's relatively known around England - it just so happens to be DC United's Wayne Rooney.