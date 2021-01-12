iRobot launches the dazzling new dust-munching Roomba i3+

iRobot has taken the dust covers off its brand new model, the Roomba i3+. This manufacturer is known for producing some of the best robot vacuum cleaners money can buy and the latest addition to the Roomba robot vacuum lineup comes packed with new features.

All are designed to make keeping your house clean even more effortless than it was before. Phew!

Pricing starts at £699, which makes the iRobot Roomba i3+ a premium robot vacuum, but you get a lot for your money. Headline features include intelligent navigation, Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal and the ability to tweak settings, so it basically does exactly what you want on the cleaning front.

Some robot vacuums aren't as good at this as you’d like to think.

The Roomba i3+ shares similarities to iRobot’s other star turn models like the Roomba i7+ and Roomba s9+. The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal feature is an obvious highlight, whereby your vacuum cleaner will empty itself, dumping its payload of dust and dirt into the Clean Base where the unit also gets recharged.

You can buy the Roomba i3 without the Clean Base if you prefer, for £449, but this is really one of the best features about this new model so it’s probably best to go for the whole shebang.

iRobot reckons this storage chamber can keep pollen, mould and other nasties from escaping thanks to its Allergen Lock bag. You therefore get up to 60 days of dirt collection before it has to be emptied. Yippee!

Adding to the cleaning potential is the Roomba i3+ high efficiency filter, which takes care of 99% of pollen, mould, dust mites and cat and dog allergens. There’s a 3-stage cleaning system too, that squeezes the best from the dual multi-surface brushes. Meanwhile, there’s also a brush aimed specifically at getting along edges and into corners. Suction has been boosted too.

iRobot have got the hardware to get the job done, but they’ve also honed their software to make cleaning times more effective. You can, of course, pair the Roomba i3+ with Alexa or Google-enabled devices and control it with your voice too.

The recently launched iRobot Genius Home Intelligence system is a new platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help you get the best from the suction power inside your Roomba and other products in the range.

Based around the iRobot Home App, it allows robot vacuum owners to fine-tune their settings and preferences to get a much more customized cleaning experience.

There are options such as Clean Zones, where you can get your robot vacuum to work harder at getting into specific areas more efficiently, and a Favorites setting that carries out pinpoint cleaning based on specific events.

So, for example, if you're a messy eater at the dinner table your Roomba can nip out and tackle your crumbs right after, no problem. Add it all together and the new iRobot Roomba i3+ looks to be a fine addition to the range.

